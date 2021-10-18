After 2018 Health Scare, Rick Ross is Launching a Hemp Line to Help Others Experience Its Healing Benefits

Rick Ross’ past drug abuse at one point left him hospitalized after suffering from multiple seizures in 2018. In the aftermath, the “Hustlin’” rapper found relief in a popular cannabinoid. Now the 45-year-old is using his scary experience as inspiration to assist others.

Ross, Green Globe’s Hempacco (GGII) and Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay have united to develop and manufacture Hemp Hop, a line of hemp smokables with different cannabinoids, Delta 8 products, plus a hemp blunt smoking paper brand, Benzinga reported.

Rick Ross partners with Rap Snack founder, and Hempacco to develop a line of hemp products following his 2018 health scare. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

“I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products,” Ross, who is co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables LLC Ross, said in a statement. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids.”

“Our network of distributors are ready to welcome the product to their shelves and provide consumers with a product that has cultural representation,” Lindsay said in the statement.

Each party brings an impressive and lucrative component to the group. The Miami-Gardens-raised entrepreneur has a social media outreach of 27 million followers, including 13 million on Instagram, 4 million on Twitter, 8 million on Facebook, and 2.8 million on YouTube.

GGII co-founder Jorge Olson claims the joint venture will “immediately” make Hemp Hop “the largest hemp brand certainly within weeks of launching because of Rick’s 27 million social media followers.”

The chief marketing officer told the outlet that he stands behind the benefits of hemp, which reportedly include a boost in heart health and reduced inflammation. He added, “With the help of Rick and James and their team, we’re introducing an amazing new brand.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay’s wholesale distribution network works hand-in-hand with convenience stores, seemingly making for easy consumer accessibility, while GGII and Ross tackle creating and marketing herb, spice, and hemp smokables and rolling paper.

“Working with Rick Ross and James has been a remarkable experience in professionalism and dedication,” the CEO and founder of Hempacco Sandro Piancone said of the Grammy-nominated entertainer. “The attention to detail Rick brings to the flavoring and developing of the hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps is remarkable.”

