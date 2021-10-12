‘Why?’: Deyjah Harris Snaps at Haters for Mentioning T.I. and Tiny When She Posts Praising Message to Her Mom

T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, is tired of her followers making negative remarks in regards to her father and stepmom, Tiny.

Deyjah’s mother, Ms. Niko, was celebrating her 41st birthday on Oct. 3 and Deyjah tried to bring it in right by bragging on her on social media. However, the special moment was bombarded by a few followers. She uploaded four banging photos of her mother posting in four different swimsuits in Greece.

Deyjah Harris celebrates her mother Ms. Niko’s birthday. (Photo: @deyjahimani/Instagram) (Photo: @ms_niko_/Instagram)

“My mom done went to greece for her 41st birthday and she think she grown,” the 20-year-old captioned the photos. Several people responded with a shocking reaction that her mom looked amazing for her age. Others made remarks about Deyjah resembling her, and some even tried to shoot their shots with her. According to Deyjah, there were some fans that were apparently being negative and decided to speak about Deyjah’s father and Tiny under the post.

It’s not clear what those exact comments were or whether she deleted them but Deyjah, who is T.I.’s eldest daughter, did decide to clap back at the haters. “man why y’all gotta bring up my pops and stepmom everytime i post my mom,” she wrote. “Do those thoughts really need to be tweeted/said out loud? why we can’t just enjoy the photos of her without some people bringing my other parents up…. just chill. everyone is happy so it don’t matter.”

man why y’all gotta bring up my pops and stepmom everytime i post my mom? do those thoughts really need to be tweeted/said out loud? why we can’t just enjoy the photos of her without some people bringing my other parents up…. just chill. everyone is happy so it don’t matter. — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) October 3, 2021

This is not Deyjah’s first time having to check her followers on the internet. She noticeably started to become more vocal and defending herself after it was revealed that T.I. attends her OB/GYN appointments to confirm that she has not started being sexually active.

Miserable people always want to make other people Miserable! Ignore all of them and respond to none of them. Stay strong and stay focused sister! 💪💪 — Body So Sexy (@SoulSna66520017) October 4, 2021

Supportive fans of Deyjah reminded her that anyone being negative under her mom’s post was “miserable.” One person took it a step further and apologized for such behavior. “i’m sorry folks keep coming at you like that,” that person wrote.

Explaining further why it bothers her, she said, “it’s ok, nothing i’m not used to but they literally only do this when i post my mom lol. like when i post my pops, don’t nobody ever mention my mom so why are they mentioning him + tiny under her posts? just ridiculous tbh smh.”

it’s ok, nothing i’m not used to but they literally only do this when i post my mom lol. like when i post my pops, don’t nobody ever mention my mom so why are they mentioning him + tiny under her posts? just ridiculous tbh smh. https://t.co/26cbeLE1Av — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) October 3, 2021

Deyjah has three other siblings from her mom, five from her dad, and she has an older stepsister who is Tiny’s daughter.

