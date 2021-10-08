‘Mini Halle’: Halle Berry’s Dedication Post to Her Son Goes Left After Fans Bring Up How the 8-Year-Old Strikingly Resembles Her

Halle Berry‘s birthday upload to her son Maceo Robert Martinez on Oct. 5 got derailed after fans mentioned how strongly the pair resembled each other.

Berry shares Martinez with her ex-husband, French film actor Olivier Martinez. The former couple was married from 2013 to 2016.

Halle Berry shared a rare photo of her son Maceo Martinez in honor of his eighth birthday and fans quickly pointed out how he and the actress resemble each other. Photo:@halleberry/Instagram

Berry, who rarely shares photos of her children on social media, captioned the special post, “this little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER! ❤️.” Although Martinez’s face couldn’t visibly be seen because of his hat, that didn’t stop the actress’ fans from pointing out that both mother and son share similar features.

“Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you .. geesh.”

“Looks like u and we can’t see his face!😍”

“Your Twin.”

(L-R) Halle Berry and Maceo Martinez Photo:@halleberry/Instagram

“Awww mini Halle😍😍🔥🔥.”

“OMG HE LOOKS JUST LIKE YOU…😍Happy Birthday 🎉🎊.”

In addition to the “twin” remarks, other people were shocked by how much he has grown. One wrote, “Happy Birthday young Prince!! He is so handsome @halleberry !! Wow time is flying. May he blessed with many many many more!!” Another said, “They grow up so fast! Happiest of birthdays! :).”

In 2019, Berry disclosed during an interview with InStyle magazine that the best job she has ever done in her life was being a mother to her two children. Along with having her son Maceo Martinez, the “Monster’s Ball” star also has a daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, with model Gabriel Aubry.

She told the publication, while adding that her children don’t care about her celebrity status, “Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house. My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And — this is funny — for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, ‘Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?’ It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why.”