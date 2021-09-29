‘Not Fancy Hating’: Moneybagg Yo Claps Back at Garcelle Beauvais After She Takes Aim at Rapper’s Gift from Girlfriend Ari Fletcher

Moneybagg Yo took to Twitter on Sept. 28 to respond to Garcelle Beauvais‘ comments about his extravagant birthday gift from girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

Beauvais originally expressed her reaction to Fletcher giving the rapper a property deed to land during an episode of “The Real,” which aired earlier that day.

Moneybagg Yo responds to Garcelle Beauvais comments on his birthday gift from girlfriend Ari Fletcher. (Photos: @moneybaggyo/Instagram, @garcelle/Instagram)

Yo, who turned 30 last week, was given 28.8 acres of land — which he described in a now-deleted Instagram post as a parcel in Memphis — by the model and businesswoman. Fletcher uploaded a photo of the couple on Sept. 22 with the caption, “What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ❤️ @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!”

Beauvais said when addressing the topic during the “Girl Chat” segment that Fletcher was “acting married” by buying the land without having that form of commitment. “That’s a huge gift to someone … that you’re not even married to. I feel like if a man gave me [28.8] acres, I would feel obligated to stay with him if it didn’t work because that is such a good gift.”

Ari Fletcher gifted her boyfriend rapper Moneybagg Yo 28.8 acres of land in honor of his 30th birthday last week. @therealkylesister/Instagram

When asked if she would accept that lavish gift if it was given to her, the 54-year-old hesitantly responded, “I would probably accept it.” After the show’s clip went viral, both Fletcher and Yo commented on Beauvais’ statements.

The model told Beauvais as well as the other women from “The Real,” including Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Jennie Mai-Jenkins to focus on their own “land” and love lives.

She wrote, “Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person,” tweeted Ari. “He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”

Fletcher added that she doesn’t understand why people are riled up over the fact that she wanted to increase her boyfriend’s generational wealth rather than gift him what she considered the common things like cars and jewelry.

“Y’all mad at Jewelry and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far… people will always have something to say no matter what.”

Following Fletcher’s response, Yo took to his respective Twitter account to react to the news and brought up Beauvais’ character name Francesca “Fancy” Monroe from “The Jamie Foxx Show.” He said, “Not Fancy hating on my gift.”

While Yo and Fletcher’s responses regarding the land topic were shared on blog sites, many fans stated that Beauvais’ comments were just her opinion on the subject and didn’t need to addressed.

“Congrats, but nobody’s hating, they was just sharing their perspective! Everything they said is FACTS! Don’t be in denial!”

“The lady encouraged Marriage, she don’t have a problem with his land….. Why our people don’t listen to comprehend.”

“But it’s just she personal opinion, I don’t see the issue, It’s not hating.”

“It’s a talk show, don’t get mad because she have a differing opinion. She wasn’t disrespectful or anything.”