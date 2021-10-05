‘It’s the Reassurance for Me’: Moneybagg Yo Sends Sweet Message to Girlfriend Ari Fletcher After She Vents About Mean People on Social Media

Moneybagg Yo took to Twitter on Monday, Oct. 4, to help uplift his girlfriend Ari Fletcher‘s spirits after she opened up about social media trolls.

In a Twitter post shared earlier that day, the model expressed how sad it is to see other people pass judgment on individuals they don’t know.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Ariana Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo attend STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

She wrote, “How y’all sit up and talk about people on social media is so sad. What makes somebody comment mean s–t for everybody to see… somebody that you don’t even know or that has done nothing to you. Y’all are miserable!!!”

Followed by that candid tweet, Moneybagg Yo immediately replied to the 26-year-old’s message by encouraging her to ignore the haters. The rapper said, “u beautiful inside and out and I bet da ones talkn don’t look half as better than u.”

He wrapped up the tweet by telling Fletcher that she is considered to be a hot commodity and that is the sole reason behind the so-called “hate.” “u sum to talk about let em hate sumbody gotta do it f–k em.”

u beautiful inside and out and I bet da ones talkn don’t look half as better than u, u sum to talk about let em hate sumbody gotta do it fuck em 🖤😘 https://t.co/18vDybWufq — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) October 4, 2021

As fans began to view his post, many of them commended Moneybagg Yo for encouraging Fletcher. One social media user even reiterated the rapper’s sentiments of the entrepreneur being a much-talked-about subject.

“Sweetest s–t ever! Yeah bagg uplift her.”

“Period he said what he said don’t f–k w them!!”

“It’s the reassurance for me.”

“You something to talk about! You make they s–t relevant!!! They need you because you definitely don’t need them! We love you Babes! I bet you have more love than hate!”

“Bag has spoken.”

Last week the couple, which has been together for over a year, made headlines after “The Real” co-host Garcelle Beauvais commented on Fletcher’s lavish gift to the rapper in honor of his 30th birthday. She bought him 28.8 acres of land in Memphis.

When Beauvais voiced her opinion on why she felt Fletcher was acting married, the rapper took to Twitter and responded while referencing her character Francesca “Fancy” Monroe from “The Jamie Foxx Show.” He wrote, “Not Fancy hating on my gift.”