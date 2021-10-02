‘It Won’t Get That Far’: Bow Wow Laughs Off Romance Between His Ex Joie Chavis and Diddy

Bow Wow has a few more thoughts on the romance between long-time friend Diddy and the mother of his oldest child, Joie Chavis.

Just days after confirming the relationship between the alleged new couple during an appearance on the WGCI Morning Show with host Leon Rogers, Kendra G and Kyle, the “Outta My System” rapper was stopped by gossip news site TMZ outside of the Los Angeles International Airport, where he was questioned yet again about the trending relationship.

Bow Wow doesn’t think relationship between Diddy and mother of his child is serious. Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram

“I don’t think it’ll get far,” the former rapper said with a slight chuckle, casting doubt on the flourishing romance. Bow’s remark appeared to be rooted in his history with the 51-year-old music mogul, which spans a little over a decade.

“It won’t get that far. Nah. Only because, when you know somebody since you was 13 years old, and when you know somebody bro, you kinda know, and I mean like, as far as like, you’ve been around them, we’ve kicked it, we’ve partied with girls and we’ve had pool parties,” he added. “So, we know how we move when it come to the ladies. It ain’t gon’ be no wedding bells and chapel or no sh-t like that, nah.”

When asked about his 10-year-old daughter Shai, whom he shares with Joie, potentially meeting the Bad Boy Records founder, the “Like You” emcee said that that was the least of his concerns. He added, “My baby moms, we cool. Me and dude, we cool. Everybody’s grown and everybody can do what they want to do.”

Several people on social media appeared to agree with the 33-year-old, many citing Diddy’s questionable love history with several different women including his now-former, long-time girlfriend and singer Cassie. The pair was on and off again for nearly a decade after secretly starting their romance in 2007. In 2018, they finally called off their relationship for good. The music exec has also been linked to other women, including Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey and City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

In the comments section of a blog site where the interview was reposted, one Instagram user reacted to Bow’s comments, writing in agreement, “I mean everybody know Diddy is for EVERYBODY! Lil Bow Wow ain’t Lying🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️.” Another person wrote, “I mean he ain’t lying Diddy definitely non committal ask Cassie.”

However, some folks slammed the actor for further commenting on Diddy and Joie’s relationship, including one person who wrote, “No comment” is never in his vocabulary. 🤦🏽‍♀️.” “Bow you wasn’t supposed to answer that smh,” said a fourth person.

Earlier this week, Bow claimed he had an hour and 15-minute facetime conversation with Diddy about the matter, telling WGCI, “I heard his piece, I heard her piece, they heard mine… and we just gon’ leave it at that.”