‘We Dealt with It’: Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Diddy Is Dating His Daughter’s Mom Joie Chavis, Reveals Details About Phone Call

Bow Wow has confirmed what many fans had speculated as a steamy new romance between the rapper’s industry pal Diddy and the mother of his daughter, Joie Chavis.

As previously reported, over the last several weeks the Bad Boy Records founder and 32-year-old entrepreneur had been spotted during various outings doing anything but social distancing. In September, they were in Italy cuddling on a yacht in what appeared to be a romantic getaway.

Diddy and Joie Chavis. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, @joiechavis/ Instagram

During a recent virtual appearance on the WGCI Morning Show with host Leon Rogers, Kendra G and Kyle, the “Like You” rapper let it be known that there was no feud between him and the 51-year-old music mogul.

When asked if there were any prior discussions before the pair started appearing together, the “Like Mike” star joked that he wanted to “kill” the “Last Night” musician after seeing photos of the new couple online.

Still, the star said his days of a romantic relationship with Joie are 13 years in the past and that he now views the businesswoman as “my homegirl, my daughter’s mom, so it’s always gonna be respect.”

Bow, who shares 10-year-old daughter Shai with Joie, said the two burgeoning love birds didn’t get off that easy. “Don’t think that I didn’t put a call in and talk to her about what the hell was going on… But even me and dude we spoke about it too,” Bow revealed, though he refused to reveal the details of their conversation. The “Let Me Hold You” rapper said the Facetime call lasted “a good little hour and 15 minutes,” later adding that “I just look at things differently.”

He continued, “If Joie was sitting here right now, she’ll tell y’all straight up ‘He don’t pay my bills…’ But it’s still a line of respect that’s there amongst us; that’s something we spoke about in private. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I heard his piece, I heard her piece, they heard mine… and we just gon’ leave it at that.”

Diddy and Joie haven’t publicly addressed their new relationship. Previously, Diddy was rumored to be dating Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, now-24-year-old Lori Harvey. He’s also been connected to Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son and most recently City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Meanwhile, Bow and Diddy aren’t Joie’s only rapper connects. She not only has a daughter with Bow but a son, Hendrix Wilburn, with rapper Future.