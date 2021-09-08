‘Ain’t Diddy and Bow Wow Close’: Joie Chavis and Diddy Caught Coupled Up In Italy

There’s a new celebrity couple in town.

Just one day after Labor Day, pictures of dancer and Instagram model Joie Chavis and music mogul Diddy, aka Sean “Love” Combs, have come to light. In the photos, the two were seen getting cuddly on a yacht in what appears to be a romantic getaway in Italy. While neither of the two have confirmed the rumors, their photos make it hard to deny that they have a little more going on than a friendship.

The pair’s body language signaled their apparent romance. In one photo, Chavis, who is wearing a black-and-yellow bikini, is laying her head on Combs’ chest while he strokes her head. There is another photo of Chavis hugging and smiling Combs as he rests one of his hands right above her derriere. But that’s not all. The two were also seen sharing a kiss.

Joie Chavis and Diddy caught cuddling up on a yacht in Italy. (Photo: @theshaderoom)

Since they have not come out as a couple yet it’s unclear if they are truly dating or if they are just having a little bit of fun. Diddy’s social history often has seen him seemingly involved with women without it being clear where they stood with him. While it was confirmed that the 51-year-old had previously been linked to Jennifer Lopez, the late Kim Porter, and singer Cassie, there have been some women that people have yet to figure out if he really dated.

He was once rumored to have dated Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey, who is now 24, and there are photos of him out with Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son. Before Chavis, he was most recently seen with City Girls member Yung Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee.

Chavis, on the other hand, is not just known for her dancing and her flawless IG pictures, but she has also been with several celebrities. She has a daughter named Shai Moss with rapper-actor Bow Wow, and her son Hendrix Wilburn is with rapper Future.

Fans had their own opinions about Diddy and Chavis’ possible union. One person asked, “Ain’t Diddy and Bow Wow close?” Another added, “These men literally take one down and pass them around. SO many more women in the world and they stay rotating the same ones….”

Some other fans were taking a while to process the news, since they were convinced that Diddy and Yung Miami had been an item, even without confirmation from either party. However, Yung Miami’s fans let it be known that the City Girl is probably not fazed.

“Caresha don’t care. She a city girl,” said one. “I bet Caresha dgaf… y’all probably care more than her 🤣” wrote another fan.