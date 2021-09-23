‘Waka Want a Lil Flaka’: Fans React to Waka Flocka Saying He Wants a Child Following Rumored Breakup with Tammy Rivera

Despite rumors swirling about rapper Waka Flocka and his wife, Tammy Rivera, splitting, Flocka seemingly still has his sights set on having a child of his own.

In a recent post, that has since been deleted, Flocka reposted a short video of a child gently gnawing on its foot. On the reposted clip, he wrote, “I’ll take one when I’m 40,” followed by an emoji smiling and wearing shades. He’s currently 35, giving him five more years before attempting to venture into fatherhood again.

Waka Flocka says he wants to have a child at age 40. Photo:@wakaflocka/Instagram

While with his wife, Waka did step up as a father figure for Rivera’s 16-year-old daughter, Charlie Rivera. However, the couple never had children of their own, despite the fact that they’ve discussed having a child on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” One person, who is seemingly a fan of the Atlanta rapper, chimed in on the discussion among fans surrounding the post. That person wrote, “He’s always wanted one though.”

Another said, “I mean it’s good being a Step dad but to have your own is Thee Best 💯 🤷🏽‍♂️.” Someone else said, “Waka want a lil flaka.” Others were raising questions surrounding the rapper’s fertility issues. “I thought his soldiers didn’t march,” said one person, while another asked, “Can he though?”

These fans are referring to an old episode from Season 3 of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” when Tammy and Waka paid their doctor a visit to seek answers about conception. In the episode, they found out that Waka’s sperm count is low due to an injury — which is what was causing the couple to have a difficult time getting pregnant.

Waka Flocka reposts video of a baby and says he wants one at 40. (Photo: @wakaflocka/Instagram)

Rivera talked about where they were in the process of getting pregnant in 2014 during an interview with “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Lost Files.” When asked what her reaction was to the news about her husband, she said although the news was shocking it was something she was prepared to hear.

“​​It wasn’t good news; we were shocked to hear it. But I kind of figured,” she said. The 35-year-old went on to explain that it was Waka’s nearly fatal experience of getting shot that caused his fertility issues. “Waka was shot in the past where he was laying on his death bed and went through very life-threatening medical issues.”

She added, “He fought on, came back to life. He had blood clots all over his legs and body, and he wasn’t even supposed to walk again. So us hearing that it will be hard for us to conceive was shocking, but I kept telling him that’s what I kind of figured it was, because lot of it came from what he went through with that.”

Waka and Rivera met in 2011 and married in 2014.