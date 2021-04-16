‘That Drip Don’t Stop’: Steve Harvey Ditches Suit for Casual Shirt and Jeans, Fans Still Love His Fashion Sense

Steve Harvey is switching up with his attire.

On Wednesday, April 14, he showed his fan base that he ditched his usual suit look for a new appearance. He wore an all-white collared button-up shirt, underneath a pair of Dolce & Gabbana blue patterned jeans and a matching jacket. Along with his clothing, Steve wore a pair of baby blue Berluti sneakers with white laces, and to finish the look off he snapped his photo with his cigar in hand.

Steve Harvey. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

“#CelebrityFamilyFeud set life @familyfeudabc,” the TV show host wrote. Harvey’s jacket and pants come from the Italian fashion company’s spring 2021 menswear collection. Out of 104 looks in the collection, Harvey’s was the 15th. Fans that are familiar with Harvey’s smooth fashion sense cheered for him in the comments.

The comedian-actor received over 247,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments. One person said, “That swag don’t stop!” Another wrote, “Man steve in his own league of drip 🌊.” “OOOOHHH PLAYA PLAYA, YOU AINT HAVE TO SNAP LIKE THAT NOW 🥶🥶🤣😭🔥🔥🔥🥳🥳,” said another admirer.

Elly Karamoh, the stylist who keeps Harvey looking so fly, received some praise as well. “Elly you did that,” wrote one person. “Elly knows his stuff🔥🔥🔥,” said another.

Fat Joe. (Photo: @fatjoe/Instagram)

But it looks like Harvey and Karamoh are not the only ones who took an interest in this look. Hip-hop icon Fat Joe stepped out in the matching set in February. As expected, the “All The Way Up” rapper wore his outfit a tad bit differently than the “Family Feud” host. Instead of wearing a collared shirt, he opted for a plain white T-shirt to go under his jacket and wore plain white sneakers. To give his outfit a bit more flair, Joe swagged out his outfit by adding matching gold chains on his wrist and neck and gold glasses.

So the question is who wore it better?