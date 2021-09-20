‘Tammy Would Never’: Waka Flocka’s Message About ‘Power Couple’ Backfires as Tammy Rivera Responds

If there was any doubt left on whether there was trouble in paradise for reality star couple Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera, a recent post from the rapper may have just fired off the first warning shot.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the “Hard in the Paint” rapper shared an Instagram post which featured a quote from a Twitter page @passioninvesting which stated “You gotta build with somebody who wants it as bad as you do.” It added, “A power couple is two hustlers. Not a hustler and a leach.”

(L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera attend the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

The post — complete with the misspelling of “leech” — was later shared by gossip blog page The Neighborhood Talk, where it caught the attention of Waka’s alleged estranged wife, who reacted to the post by writing, “He definitely wasn’t talking bout me y’all… THATS FOR SURE!” The comment garnered over 5,100 likes and another 200 comments from fans defending the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum.

One Instagram user commented, “when I read it the first thing I said was ‘he’s definitely not talking about her, cause Tammy would never!’” Another fan wrote, “please let them know that everything somebody post is not always about their own life 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“Don’t worry sis we already knew this COULDNT be about you,” a third person commented. “They stay reaching these days 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ it’s like they ain’t happy unless somebody marriage is in turmoil,” said a fourth person.

As previously reported, in May fans began to speculate that Tammy and Waka had parted ways after Tammy uploaded what many online users believed was a lukewarm tribute to Waka for his 35th birthday.

“Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N-GGA!!” the model wrote. “Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with… YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!! That’s on my soul! But you know that already 🤷🏽‍♀️❤️ I LOVE YOU!!!”

Two months later Waka returned with a birthday message for Tammy that did little to ease fans’ worries. “With the whole world ahead of you and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon Happy 35th luv ❤️ Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest.” Waka wrote.

In addition, the couple, who are rarely reserved about their relationship, suddenly went quiet. While attending New York Fashion Week, the “No Hands” rapper was asked by Page Six if the separation rumors were true. Flocka dodged the question by responding, “No habla Ingles. No comment. It’s beautiful, next question.”

Waka and Tammy met in 2011 in Miami, and three years later they tied the knot. The rumored former couple have no children together, but Waka has reared Tammy’s now-16-year-old daughter Charlie Williams as his own.