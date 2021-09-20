‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Claims She Was ‘Homeless’ Because She Lived with Her Mom While Filming the Show

Porsha Williams is best known for appearing on the Bravo hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Having been on the show since 2008 and gaining 6.5 million Instagram followers since then, the 40-year-old star has since become a fan favorite while sharing almost every little detail about her life.

However, what many of her fans may not have known is that the mother of one at one point had no place of her own to live. In her upcoming memoir “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose,” the reality star dropped the unlikely sounding news, claiming that not only was homeless, but she was still filming the “Housewives” while dealing with that obstacle, according to multiple reports.

In an excerpt from the book available for pre-order, Porsha wrote, “After starring season after season on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ I felt there was still so much I never got a chance to say in those confessionals or never got to express at the reunions between throwing shade and receipts.”

Porsha Williams reveals she was homeless while filming of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

She added, “So I’ve opened up my life here, page by page, to share my truth, my strength, and my pursuit of the real Porsha. I went from being homeless while starring on ‘The Real Housewives’ to owning two successful businesses,” she said in the intro of the book.

Following her divorce from former NFL star Kordell Stewart, the reality star says she was left with nothing. Porsha supposedly learned the news that Stewart had filed for divorce on social media while living in the same home as Stewart. The reality star says she subsequently was forced to live with her mother, Diane T. Williams. Viewers of the show saw play out on season 6, a year after Porsha joined the cast.

Since then, the Atlanta native has gone on to other ventures, including other reality shows, co-hosting the “Dish Nation” radio show, voice acting in an animated movie “CarGo” and several other businesses, including a luxurious sheet line and extension and wig company.

The book’s introduction and first chapter are now available online and will be available where books are sold sometime in November. Williams’ book was published by Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.