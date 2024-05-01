‘That’s Just How Boomers Use Social Media’: Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Comment About Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss Reminds Fans of Octavia Spencer, Unleashes Flood of Ageist Gibes

“The Way We Were” singer Barbra Streisand learned an important lesson about DMs after going viral for her alarming reaction to a post by “Bridesmaids” actress Melissa McCarthy.

McCarthy, 53, shared several pictures of her slimmed-down physique on Instagram on April 29, and 82-year-old Streisand boldly asked her in the comment section if she was on Ozempic. The blunt remark reminded fans of the time when Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer left a curt comment under a post from Britney Spears.

Barbra Streisand (left) asks Melissa McCarthy (right) on Instagram if she took Ozempic and leaves the internet shook. (Photos: @BarbraStreisand / X / @melissamccarthy / Instagram)

The “Identity Thief” actress appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in the pictures, which featured her in a mint-green ensemble as she was accompanied to an event by film director Adam Shankman.

McCarthy captioned the post, “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage.”

Two commentators replied, “Oh I really dig all of this lady stunning” and “Gorgeous Melissa.”

Streisand — who is friends with the actress — replied to the comment by asking McCarthy if she was on Ozempic, and the internet went crazy.

“Give him my regards,” wrote Streisand. “Did you take Ozempic?”

Fans reacted on social media with one X user sharing Streisand’s deleted comment.

“Barbra Streisand’s comment on Melissa McCarthy’s post has me on the floor,” wrote the user. “That’s just how boomers use social media,” replied another.

Barbra Streisand’s comment on Melissa McCarthy’e post has me on the floor. 😂 pic.twitter.com/28P1mbFZ0E — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) April 30, 2024

Many fans defended Streisand, suggesting that she wasn’t aware everyone would see the message, “I think Barbara thought it was a dm.”

One fan replied, “This and octavia spencer’s unfiltered insta comments are incredible.”

Spencer focused on McCarthy and her director’s looks, writing, “These lewks are yummy.”

Another echoed the sentiment and shared a screenshot of Spencer’s old post to Britney Spears. She publicly advised Spears to get a prenup after she announced her engagement to her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari, back in 2021.

“Make him sign a prenup,” the “Ma” star wrote. She later apologized to the couple after the comment went viral and Spears temporarily deleted her account.

Streisand responded to the social media backlash on X the following day and said that she’d forgotten the Instagram comments weren’t private.

“OMG,” wrote Streisand. “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

McCarthy was apparently unfazed when she spoke with E! News on April 30 about Streisand’s comment. “I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her,” said McCarthy