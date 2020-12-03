Rick Ross Partners with Telehealth Brand In Effort to Bring Affordable Health-Care to Millions

Rapper Rick Ross wants to empower people to take control of their health and to have more affordable access to health care at the same time.

On Monday, Nov. 30, Ross revealed that he is collaborating with Jetdoc, a digital health-care platform that links patients with a licensed health-care professional within minutes from the comfort of their own homes.

Rick Ross @richforever/Instagram

In the official press release, Jetdoc says it offers safe, affordable and convenient virtual health care with immediate access through their mobile phones to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

He will join the company as an equity partner, advisor and spokesperson. In cooperation with Jetdoc, the rapper will appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads and other promotional activations intended to promote awareness of the application to the public, according to the press release. The company was founded by entrepreneur Tommy Duncan.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor,” Ross said in the release. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare.”

“I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” he said.

Ross spoke further about his past heath issues on “Good Morning America” Monday, and opened up about his history of seizures and his journey to losing 100 pounds. After making better health decisions, Ross told the show’s hosts that he was feeling the best he had felt in over a decade. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good health, and how it should be everyone’s goal; it’s this mindset that led him to work with Jetdoc.

Ross said, “I understand coming up in my community, I understand not going to see the doctor, not being convenient at all, not being able to afford it, that’s what’s really driving Jetdoc.”

He added that what is driving him to participate in this endeavor is the fact that he had a near-death experience, but survived.

“Nothing comes before life. We understand health care is about life and death, but really this is about the quality of life, being able to enjoy the time we have.”

The service is currently priced $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit, and an unlimited monthly membership is available for $10, according to the press release. Jetdoc is also offering a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card for members that discounts up to 85 percent off retail prices for prescription medication at most major pharmacies.

The Jetdoc app is currently only accepting users in Florida with more states set to begin participating in 2021. The app is available now on Google Play and App Store.