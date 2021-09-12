‘I Know How It Goes’: La La Anthony Opens Up About Her ‘Expensive’ Purchase Since Filing for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony

Nearly three months after filing for divorce, La La Anthony seems to be handling the single life pretty well.

The actress has been serving her followers some major looks on her Instagram and living her best life with her son and a few of her other celebrity friends, like Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian, and more. Not to mention she’s been accumulating more acting gigs in the past few months.

La La Anthony opens up about her new apartment in Brooklyn. (Photo:@lala/Instagram)

Since her split from her husband of over 10 years, Carmelo Anthony, La La has gotten her own place back in the New York borough that she calls home — Brooklyn. While attending singer-actress Teyana Taylor’s PrettyLittleThing fashion show in Harlem, La La spoke about how she’s been getting along in her brownstone. She told Page Six last week, “Yes, it’s a new place where Kiyan and I are loving and enjoying it. It has been really great.”

But being in New York City, a city with so much movement and opportunity, comes at a great price — literally. “It is expensive,” the “Power” star said, but we live in New York. I’m used to it; I’m from New York, I know how it goes.” Luckily, after being in several movies and shows, and after joining the cast of upcoming Netflix film “The Perfect Find” and recently released Hulu series “Wu Tang: An American Saga,” affording the New York life is not too difficult.

In fact, La La plans to enjoy the fruits of her labor. “When you work hard you got to give yourself a little room to enjoy it and have fun,” she said. “So during Fashion Week I spend money, and I love to be able to go to shows with Kiyan and have fun with him.”

Last month, the 39-year-old opened up about her apartment to Architectural Digest, where she highlighted four major parts of the residence: the staircase, the living room, Kiyan Anthony’s room, and the dining room. Out of the four, she said the living room is the part of the house that makes her “feel so good” because of the lighting.

“I just think it makes you feel awake, fresh, and fun,” she said. “A lot of light comes into the house there. And it’s just where I’m at in my life right now. I just want to surround myself with positivity and positive vibes. I feel like this living room gives all of that. And every time someone comes over, they sit on this couch, they don’t want to leave. They just want to stay here forever.”