‘No Greater Joy Than Seeing You and the Girls Smile’: Ciara and La La Anthony Spend Time with Vanessa Bryant and Family on What Have Been GiGi’s 15th Birthday

Ciara paid tribute to Vanessa and the late Laker legend Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant on what would have been her 15th birthday on Saturday, May 1. Ciara shared a series of video clips and photos of the friends –alongside their children– spending time together on GiGi’s special day. Also in attendance was La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Camelo Anthony.

Ciara’s first video showed the three friends, including the singer, La La and Vanessa Bryant, laughing as they tried to get the perfect angle for a selfie. In the recording, the “Level Up” vocalist instructed La La, who is lying beside Vanessa, to get closer for the shot when she replied, “I said, I was all up in her a– already. What do you want me to do?”

(L-R) La La Anthony, Vanessa Bryant and Ciara. Photo: @lala/Instagram

The tribute upload also featured a clip of Ciara teaching Vanessa’s daughters Bianka Bryant, 4, and 1-year-old Capri Bryant, some dance moves alongside a selfie with Natalia Bryant.

In the post, the “Level Up” vocalist expressed how elated she was to see Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, “smile and laugh” during the bittersweet day, while also sharing GiGi’s basketball jersey number in the hashtag. She wrote, “No greater joy than seeing you and the girls smile and laugh today V @VanessaBryant [@NataliaBryant.] A beautiful celebration for the B-Day Princess Gigi! We celebrate you Forever & Always Mambacita #2 💕.”

Ciara shares clips and photos of the Bryant family, including ([eft image) Vanessa’s daughters Bianka (left) Capri (center) and Natalia in honor of GiGi’s 15th birthday. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

GiGi Bryant, Kobe Bryant, and seven other people tragically perished last year in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball tournament for GiGi and her teammates.

In honor of her daughter GiGi’s 15th birthday, Vanessa announced that she created a limited-edition “MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection,” which fans saw everyone wearing in Ciara’s tribute post. She also informed her followers that 100 percent of the proceeds made from the collection will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to help create a positive change for “underserved athletes and young women in sports.”

The Mamba Sports Foundation was initially founded by Kobe in 2018 and later renamed Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in 2020 following the deaths of Kobe and GiGi.

Kobe and Gianna “GiGi” Bryant. Photo: @kobebryant/Instagram

Following Ciara’s post, many fans gushed over how much they loved the women’s bond.

“I’m glad she’s got real ppl holding her down through these tough times. God bless.”

“Love your sisterhood. 🙌🏾🌸 Happy Birthday Mambacita. 💕.”

“So great that V has special friends to lift her up🙌❤️😍. Always and forever the world will honor Gigi. #vanessasangels.”

“You are the epitome of the definition of the word “friend!” Bless your heart!🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

“The love of this village ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ciara and Vanessa have been known to spend time together, including having taken plenty of trips this past year. In December 2020, they went on a ski trip with their kids during the holiday season. The singer shared a photo of the duo during their trip as they prepped to go skiing. Ciara captioned the post, “The Slopes Aint Ready @vanessabryant.”

During the escapade, the singer also uploaded a video of herself taking things slow on the ski slopes because she said it was her first time at this. She wrote, “The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! #SkiLife.”