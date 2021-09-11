‘Pure Love’: Lauren London Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Her and Lil Wayne’s Son’s 12th Birthday, Fans Debate About Which Parent He Looks Like More

Fans of actress Lauren London can hardly keep up with her and rapper Lil Wayne’s growing son Kameron Carter.

Like she has done in recent years, the “ATL” actress honored her elder son’s 12th birthday with a thoughtful post shared to social media. Accompanied by a photo of the tween dressed in slacks, a T-shirt, and button-up vest, she wrote:

Lauren Long pens birthday message to her and Lil Wayne’s son Kameron. Photo: @laurenlondon/ Instagram

“Pure Love, Full of Integrity, Compassionate, Brave, Honorable, Strong, 12 is the Magic #, Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe. King Kam, Love You Son #HappybirthdayKam 😇💙”

In the comments fans shared a flurry of “happy birthday” messages, as well as countless comments about which parent Kameron is beginning to most resemble.

“The most beautiful version of Wayne,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “Okay he is all you in this pic😍Happy bday King Kam.”

The former couple welcomed their only child together on Sept. 9, 2009. London previously has been open to discussing how she and the New Orleans native met and fell in love when she was just 15.

(L-R) Lauren London, Kameron and Lil Wayne. Photo: @laurenlondon, @liltunechi/Instagram

“We were in a relationship that didn’t make it,” she told ESSENCE. “We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways.”

More than a few fans commenting on the sweet birthday post couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Kameron’s looks and those of London’s late beau, rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Lil Wayne. @liltunechi/Instagram

“He’s literally mixed with Lil Wayne and Nipsey Hussle…man, he’s gonna change the world mark my words…I’m not gonna speak on how Kross gon tear the world up @laurenlondon 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙”

“How he looks like he could be nip kid 😭😭😭😍🥺”

The “Without Remorse” actress welcomed a second son, Kross Ermias, with Nipsey in 2016. Hussle, who is from Crenshaw, California, was fatally shot in 2019 outside of his The Marathon clothing store. Similarly to the loving birthday posts for her firstborn, London has given fans peeks at the growing child nicknamed “Baby Hussle” over the years.

Most recently she shared a photo from his fifth birthday, one that showed his resemblance to both his mother and father. Unsurprisingly, fans fawned over the adorable photo.

“He looks JUST like his daddy 😍💙💙💙”

“💙💙💙 Looking just like Nipsey!!!😍”