‘Big Yonce Energy’: Chlöe Bailey Blows Fans Away In New Music Video with Cameo from Tina Knowles-Lawson

Lord! Have mercy!

Chlöe Bailey just cemented her spot as a “that b-tch” after dropping the visuals to her solo debut single “Have Mercy.” The video, which racked up over 2 million views in less than 12 hours, is currently trending as No. 5 on YouTube Music.

With multiple outfit changes and alluring dance moves, it’s hard for one to keep one’s eyes off Bailey, much like her leading man in the video, “How to Get Away with Murder” actor Rome Flynn. Bailey, who is half of the Chloe x Halle music duo, plays the head of a sorority group enticing a group of fraternity boys, Flynn being one of them, to their sorority house. It is here where Bailey and the other sorority members work their magic to hypnotize the men.

Chloe Bailey debuts music video for her single “Have Mercy.” (Photo:@chloebailey/Instagram)

Later in the video, Bailey lures Flynn into the yard, where viewers find out his fate is to be turned into stone, a move that seems very Medusa-esque.

Other cameos featured in the anticipated video included Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé. Beyoncé is also the mentor of both Chlöe and Halle. Rapper Bree Runway also had a small part in the video as one of Bailey’s sorority girls. Along with hundreds of other fans, Bailey’s sister Halle sang her praises on Twitter.

She wrote, “UH HUH YUP THATS RIGHT !!!! #HAVEMERCY is the one!!!!

@ChloeBailey we are so proud of you sister!!!!

UH HUH YUP THATS RIGHT !!!! #HAVEMERCY is the one!!!! @ChloeBailey we are so proud of you sister!!!! — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 10, 2021

Other fans extolled Bailey in the comments. One person said she reminded them of her mentor, writing, “Big Yonce Energy.” Someone else wrote, “ATE THE WHOLEEEEEE VIDEO!!! The way the body just jiggled at the end tho…WOW CANCER GIRLS FOR THE WINNNN 🤤😍 ♋️.” Another said, “When you understand the assignment and still go for extra credit! @chloebailey 💯 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Each of the sisters has been figuring out her own lane while remaining in the duo. At the start of this year, both made first moves of stepping out on their own by creating separate social media accounts after nine years of sharing one. Then they started landing their own gigs. Halle finished wrapping the shoot in Italy for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” and while she was away, Chlöe has been holding it down on the music side. She’s been participating in several TikTok videos and trending on the internet with her Instagram photos.

In June, she made her solo debut performance on the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series with her rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” and will have another solo performance at MTV’s VMAs this Sunday at 8 p.m.