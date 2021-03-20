Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Chloe x Halle for Their Talents, Says Daughter Beyoncé ‘Loves and Celebrates’ Them, Rebukes Mathew Knowles’ Harsh Comments

Tina Knowles-Lawson raved over Chloe and Halle Bailey alongside their “growing” talent in a lengthy Instagram post on March 18, weeks following her ex-husband Mathew Knowles‘ harsh comments regarding the comparison between Chloe and Beyoncé.

In the upload, Knowles-Lawson reposted a fan’s clip from the 2003 film “The Fighting Temptations” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé. The scene shows Chloe, who plays a younger version of Beyonce’s character, talking about how she wants to marry Michael Jackson while hanging out in front of a church.

Tina Knowles-Lawson praised Chloe and Halle Bailey following her ex-husband Mathew Knowles’ harsh remarks. @mstinalawson/Instagram

The mother of two told her fans how this event was a prophetic moment, because years later Chloe and her sister Halle would be signed to her superstar daughter’s record label. She said, “How cute and prophetic is this that Chloe played Beyoncé’s Character as a child in the movie Fighting Temptations. Who would have ever thought that one day Chloe would be signed to Beyoncé’s label (right pictured with Beyonce). Beyonce loves and celebrates The talent of Chloe and Halle 100 percent. hard-working, super multi-talented, and the sky is the limit for them. They have only touched the surface of the success to come in their careers!”

Knowles-Lawson added that when she first saw the duo on YouTube she thought of a younger version of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland regarding their discipline and talents.

“I first saw them on YouTube. I said there is something that reminded me of Beyonce and Kelly about them that true” Majic” that comes from pure talent, hard work and a healthy amount of humility. And good home training!!!! 😘. ! It’s another thing called “That Star Power thing” that surpasses talent it is a gift that few have. Chloe and Halle have it !!!!! I cannot wait to see what these girls will accomplish as they continue to work hard, and persevere, learn from mistakes and triumph over obstacles. Pay their dues! They will be unstoppable, in time . as they are truly special, as passionate hard working super talented Artist that are growing everyday!!! They were destined to meet!”

(Left photo) Tina Knowles-Lawson, (right photo) Chloe (left) and Halle Bailey (right). (Photos: @mstinalawson/Instagram, @chloexhalle/Instagram)

The 67-year-old concluded the statement by shouting out her daughter for “unselfishly” sharing her “resources” with Chloe and Halle. Knowles-Lawson also expressed how she will always support the group no matter what.

Hours following the initial post, Chloe thanked Knowles-Lawson for her kind words and support. The “Do It” singer said, “this means so so so much! love you ms. tina ❤️❤️.” Many also fans praised Knowles-Lawson for her post. One went as far as to mention her ex while writing that his opinion regarding Chloe doesn’t matter.

“Queen Tina I love how you stand up for those you love!! The original Queen 🐝. You’re amazing. ❤️”

“Beautifully said Mama Tina ❤️”

“What she wanted to say was shut up Matthew nobody cares what you think!”

Mathew Knowles made headlines on March 3 after he appeared on an online show where he called fans idiots for saying that Chloe reminded them of a younger Beyoncé. He said, “You got to be kidding me, right? You asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé? Are you telling me talent-wise somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé? That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé.”

Following that interview, Chloe’s sister Halle defended the 22-year-old by sharing a series of tweets. She wrote, “How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon.” Halle concluded her tweet by telling her fans she will always “ride” for Chloe. “I ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy.”