‘Next Stop Wimbledon’: T.I.’s Latest Photo of Heiress Harris Displays the 5-Year-Old’s Possible Hidden Talent

Heiress Harris‘ temporary absence from her father T.I. appeared to weigh heavy on the rapper on Sept. 5 after he uploaded a photo of his “lil superstar.”

The 5-year-old was with her mother Tiny Harris and her group Xscape as they prepped for two concert performances, which included Club Quarantine in Georgia on Sept. 4. During that production, both the toddler and T.I. made separate onstage appearances. The following day, Xscape performed at the RNB Rewind Fest in Ontario, California. It is unclear if Heiress appeared on stage that night alongside the singers.

T.I.’s latest upload of his daughter Heiress potentially revealed the toddler’s hidden talent for tennis. Photo:@troubleman31/Instagram

In the initial image, T.I. potentially revealed another one of the Heiress’ many talents, while sharing a pic of his daughter drinking from her water bottle as she seemingly took a break from playing tennis. He captioned the post, “Missing my lil superstar.” As fans began to view the doting father’s message, many of them rejoiced as they discovered that her gifts have no limits. One person appeared to be stunned that Heiress even played tennis.

“Next stop Wimbledon🙌🏾✊🏾.”

“She play tennis 🎾 whaaatttt.”

“Heiress on her Venus & Serena 🎾.”

“Go Heiress 😍😍😍 #lilchamp 🎾.”

“That’s dope man the next tennis superstar 🎾.”

From T.I.’s tennis-related post alone, it isn’t clear how long Heiress has been playing the sport. In addition to the praise she has been receiving, an Instagram user expressed how versatile Heiress is at just 5 years old. That person wrote, “Heiress is so versatile!!!! Heiress always shines bright like a 💎and she’s very smart!!!! I pray God continues to do exceedingly and abundantly in Heiress life!!!”

Over the years, fans have gotten to view Heiress’s gifts, ranging from a multitude of things to include singing and hosting her own YouTube series called “Heiress Does It All.” In an uploaded Instagram video by her father, the youngest of the Harris pack recently showed people how much her vocal abilities have grown. The recording, captioned “Just another day with my lil superstar genius baby boss @heiressdharris Never a dull moment & We NEVER KNOW what to expect,” showcased Heiress harmonizing as she played a video game.