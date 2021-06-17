‘That Middle Name a Tongue Twister’: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys, Fans Are Perplexed By Their Unique Names

And then there were six.

Nick Cannon welcomed his latest two children with international DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Rosa deleted all of her other photos except for a short video clip of her sitting in the hospital bed holding her new bundles of joy. In the silent Instagram video, she rocks her new sons gently, giving them both a smile. Although she waited to post the video on Wednesday, June 16, she revealed in the caption that she gave birth to them two days prior, on June 14.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa. Photo: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram

But that’s not all she shared in the caption. She also revealed their names. She wrote, “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon.” While many fans gave their “congratulations” others had a real interest in her baby boys’ names. One person said, “Mixolydian like NICKELODEON?” Another wrote, “Y’all just be goin overboard.” A third person wrote, “That middle name a tongue twister 🥴🤭.”

Others figured Zillion Heir Cannon’s name was a creative way to say “Zillionaire.” Rosa has yet to divulge how she or Cannon came up with their children’s names. However, it’s possible she came up with Zion’s first name from Lauryn Hill’s song “To Zion,” which she named after her son Zion David Marley. She posted an IG story with her son’s hands and added Hill’s song on there for the background music.



Another point fans mentioned was that twin genes must be strong in Nick Cannon’s family since this is his second set of twins. He had his first with Mariah Carey in 2011. But six months ago, Rosa told her followers, “for those asking, yes! Twins run in my family.”

As for Cannon, the “Wild N’ Out” host has yet to make a post about his children with Rosa. He has two children with Miss Guam 2014 Brittany Bell, and two with Carey. The 40-year-old is reportedly expecting a child with model Alyssa Scott soon as well, which she hinted at when followers commented if her unborn was Cannon’s.