‘Ciara Kept It Classy’: Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani Twerking at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show Goes Left

Ciara was deemed by fans to be the belle of the ball at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Sunday, Aug. 29, following an impromptu twerking session alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

The trio as well as other high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Diddy were in attendance at the three-day event, which ran from Aug. 28 to 30 in Italy. During the star-studded extravaganza, fashion designers unveiled their Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria collections.

Megan Thee Stallion (left), Ciara (center), and Normani (right) twerking at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy left fans at odds in the comments section. Photo:iamsarahkh/Instagram

In addition to enjoying the festivities earlier in the day, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani were captured dancing the night away to Dean Martin’s “Mambo Italiano.” Things took a dramatic turn as the ladies began gyrating on the ground. While Megan Thee Stallion and Normani kept twerking, Ciara elegantly slithered her way on up. As the video continued, the “Level Up” singer was seen cheering them on before joining the pair once again with a slow motion grind.

When the initial recording began circulating on social media, many fans immediately zoomed in on Ciara’s “classy” twerking. One Instagram user even brought up that her dancing skills differed from the other ladies because she was married.

“The way Ciara went down 😍😍😍😍 yessss ma’am .”

“I love how Ciara came in and did a classy twerk. You can tell she’s married.”

“Its the high fashion twerk fa me!”

“Ciara so classy with it.”

“Ciara always move so gracefully no matter what she does.”

In contrast to fans praising Ciara, a multitude of people stated that twerking wasn’t necessarily needed at a fancy event like the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. One wrote, “😒 This event was not meant for twerking. Ciara kept it classy though.” Another said, “This is disgraceful.”

On Instagram, a social media user raised the question about whether this event made for the proper place for twerking. “Is it me or did this not seem like the time for this kind of event? but hey Imma stay out of rich folks business.”