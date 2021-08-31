‘This Took a Lot of Courage’: Kandi Burruss Reveals She Contemplated Suicide When She Was Younger

Kandi Burruss candidly discussed how she almost considered taking her own life back in middle school. She opened up about this part of her life on Sunday, Aug. 29, during the recent episode of “Speak on It.”

Burruss’ YouTube series, which is on part three of the Body Work theme, talked about many topics including weight gain, weight loss surgery, and depression as her friend Esther Fairrow appeared on the show.

Kandi Burruss reveals during an episode of her YouTube series “Speak on It” that she almost contemplated suicide while in middle school. Photo:@kandionline/YouTube

As the subject of depression came around on mark 26:03 of the talk the Xscape singer tearfully explained that she suffered with depression at a young age; she didn’t disclose the reason behind the incident and how old she was at the time. “I understand depression and different things like that ’cause I dealt with stuff like that at a younger age. I had a bout in middle school. I actually wanted to commit suicide. But praise the Lord, I wasn’t able to find my mom’s gun when I wanted to do it.”

The mother of three continued that although the suicidal thoughts subsided as she got older, her brother Patrick Riley’s death in 1991 from a car accident played a helping hand in her ongoing battle with depression. She said, “I think as I got in high school is when I started finding myself and I also lost my brother… So it was still dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through.”

Burruss shared at the end of her statement that despite the hardships she endured in her lifetime, she has learned in order to get to the “end goal” one has to “push through” in spite of not “wanting to, not feeling good, feeling self conscious, or emotionally out of it.”

While the excerpt from “Speak on It” became viral, many fans applauded Burruss for using her platform to share her story.

“I’m glad Kandi is using her platform to talk about this. Hopefully anybody who feels depressed and suicidal can see her and see what the outcome can be when you don’t give up.”

“This took a lot of courage to share♥️.”

“This is what I’m talking about kandi👏🏾 encourage the people and let them know they don’t have to go through struggles alone!💯.”

“Kandi, I love your heart. You are a blessing.”

“Love kandi shes real and tells it how it really is. You’re inspirational ❤️.”

Burruss’ “Body Work” theme on her YouTube series began a couple of weeks ago as she revealed details of her surgical journey.