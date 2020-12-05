‘Russell in the Back Watching Like a Hawk’: Ciara and Daughter Sienna’s #BodyodyChallenge Derails After Fans Notice Russell Wilson in the Background

Ciara‘s fans were blowing up the singer’s comment section on Dec. 3 when she uploaded a couple of clips, one including her and her daughter Sienna Princess, 3, participating in the #BodyodyChallenge. The second video showed Ciara doing the challenge alone in her closet.

The mother-daughter duo decided to put their own spin on the challenge — one inspired by the rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” video — as they danced in their kitchen while the model’s husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, lurking in the background. Ciara was in a celebratory mood over the recent launch of her Fashion House with Russell when she captioned the lighthearted video. She wrote, “That Feeling When You Launch Your Own Fashion House & Seeing other girls do their thing! This was fun:).”

Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson, Russel Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Many fans instantly zoomed in on Russell and jokingly expressed he was there to supervise his daughter.

“Lol Russell in the back making sure Sisi keeping it cute 😂😂😂”

“Look at Russell in the back like my daughter better not start twerkin 😂😂”

“Not Russell back there staring at y’all😂😂😂😂😂😂”

“It’s Russell in the back watching Sienna for me 😂”

“Not with Russell in the back watching like a hawk”

Other followers praised the mother of three for dominating the dance moves in her solo act. One wrote, “One thing about my girl CIARA SHE GONE DANCE AND KILL IT EVERYTIME.”

Another mentioned Ciara’s dance background. “Okay. Never forget that CiCi is the OG dance chick,” they commented.

An Instagram user said this particular challenge was made for her. “This challenge was MADE for CIARA!!! She BODIED it lol.”

The rapper reposted the video a short time later on her Instagram page and praised the singer. She captioned the clip “One thing abt my girl @ciara … SHE GONE CUT UP 😛🔥🔥 #bodyodychallenge.” Ciara, in return, congratulated Megan on the single’s success. The 35-year-old wrote, “Luv you mama. Keep killin it! So proud of you. Dis record go hard 😎.”

Fans immediately created The #BodyodyChallenge after the rapper dropped the video for her song “Body” — which featured cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna — in November. The challenge shows people emulating Megan’s dance moves, choreographed by Jaquel Knight, at the video’s one-minute mark, which involves twerking the entire body in one go. The single, which is about body positivity, increased in popularity after she performed it at the American Music Awards.

Other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, have participated in the challenge.