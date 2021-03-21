Quavo Responds to Breakup Allegations After Saweetie Announces She’s Single: ‘I Had Love For You and Disappointed You Did All That’

Saweetie finally confirmed in a series of tweets on March 19 that she is single, days after fans noticed the “Best Friend” emcee unfollowed her ex, Migos rapper Quavo, on Instagram. The 27-year-old seemingly listed cheating as the reason for the relationship’s demise. She wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

The rapper added a short time later that she is excited for the new chapter in her life. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.” The former couple started dating in 2018 after Quavo slid into her Instagram DMs and messaged her a snowflake emoji, to which she replied with bowls of noodles emoji. The news of the breakup saw fans immediately flooding her comment section. Some expressed their sadness, while others inferred from the “Tap In” rapper’s initial post that Quavo cheated.

Saweetie, Quavo. (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

“WE WERE ROOTING FOR YALL !!!! WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YALL !!!!!!! 😢😢.”

“Damn I liked them.”

“I’m definitely getting QUAVO CHEATED VIBES from her tweet…”

“Glad she know when it’s time to go. Staying with your spouse after they cheat is a choice. But you definitely shouldn’t stay. They’ll do it again.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Hours after her announcement, the Migos rapper addressed the breakup as well.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

He tweeted, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

He continued, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best🙏🏽.”

Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship status made headlines on March 17 after fans pointed out that the couple no longer followed each other on Instagram following the model’s guest appearance on her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs’ show called “Respectfully Justin” alongside co-host Justin Laboy. Many fans previously claimed that the interview’s flirtatious nature caused the relationship to go awry.

The last time the former couple publicly posted each other was last month during Valentine’s Day.