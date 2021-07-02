‘Nope’: Tamar Braxton Petitions for ‘The View’ Co-Host After Meghan McCain Announces Her Departure, Fans Bring Up the Star’s Former Talk Show ‘The Real’

Tamar Braxton‘s attempted plea on Twitter to fill Meghan McCain’s seat on “The View” on Thursday, July 1, was met with a majority of negative responses from fans after they brought up Braxton’s former talk show “The Real.”

The “Love and War” vocalist co-hosted the daytime television show , until she was ultimately fired, from 2013 to 2016 alongside Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai. Upon Braxton’s untimely exit she initially blamed all four women for having a hand in her firing, which they all denied.

Tamar Braxton’s petition for the new “The View” spot following Meghan McCain’s departure is met with a majority of negative responses from fans, with a range of them relating to Braxton’s past experience on “The Real.” (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Braxton tweeted her initial post following McCain’s departure announcement from “The View” after four seasons, which aired the same day. In the tweet, the 44-year-old asked her followers, “Tamar on the view?” after a Twitter user with the profile name @TheyKnowRo commented how they wanted a “person of color” to replace McClain while tagging Braxton.

Tamar on the view? 👀 https://t.co/52w2jaKZI1 — TAMAR under construction BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 1, 2021

That person said, as they retweeted an article that discussed McCain’s departure news, “I want a person of color to replace her. Where is @TamarBraxtonHer?” When Braxton’s tweet hit social media, many people responded that the singer wouldn’t be a good fit for the show. A couple added that her conversation topics and skill set better suited “The Real,” while others mentioned Braxton’s firing.

“No ma’am she has no range for the topics they discuss. That other show was fluff filler, these are real topics. Just a no.”

“Back on ‘The Real’ is a better fit she don’t know enough about politics and real issues to be on there.”

“You got fired from ‘The Real’ for a reason Tamar lol.”

“If ‘The Real’ fired her for being too authentic what does she think the VIEW will do?”

One social media user strongly advised Braxton not to join “The View” because of the potential negative effect it can have on her, especially knowing she’s trying to surpass any negativity following her purported suicide attempt last year. That person wrote, “Nope. that’s not her audience. I love muva but ‘The View’ would be nothing but drama and ion want that for her. she been working too hard to get away from that.”

Braxton recently opened up about the July 2020 attempt, where she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, sharing what she said actually happened despite the public’s assumptions.

She told the publication “That time of my life was so dark and so heavy. I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn’t even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life.” Braxton added, “Most people think, ‘Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.’ It didn’t happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day and then …”