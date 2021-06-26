‘You’re Tripping’: Nick Cannon’s Father Shares His Views on Why He Believes the Actor Is Having So Many Kids

Nick Cannon‘s quickly growing family has been the talk of the internet lately after it was confirmed that he’d not only just welcomed his fifth and sixth children but is also expecting his seventh later this year, and his father, James Cannon, has his opinions about why.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host seemingly gave insight into his lack of hesitation for rapidly expanding his brood in a resurfaced clip from a 2017 interview with Howard Stern. Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, revealed that he doesn’t “fear death” because he feels he’s “probably going to die sooner than most people.”

James Cannon and son Nick Cannon. (Photo: James Cannon/Facebook)

“I don’t fear death; I welcome it,” he told Stern. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably going to die sooner than most people.” While laughing he said, “But I’m living life like, ‘F–k, I might die in the morning so let’s f–k all night.’”

Cannon’s father has addressed his growing number of grandchildren and attributes it to “The Masked Singer” host’s pro-life stance, pointing to Nick’s 2005 music video for his song “Can I Live?” as evidence. “You look at the video and you tell me…” he told The Sun in an interview this week when asked if Nick is in fact pro-life. “He wrote it, produced it, and directed it. The music industry actually backed off of him because of this video. … The pro-life industry put this on their websites, they still have it up and it was produced [more than] ten years ago.”

In his opinion, if Nick is able to adequately provide for all of his children, then he should feel free to continue to be fruitful and multiply. “If Nick can provide those kids with culture, with love, God and life,” said James. “And I’d say if a woman is worth having sex with, she’s worth having a baby with.”

He also stresses to his sons that they shouldn’t sleep with a woman they aren’t willing to have a child with and to be smart. “That’s what I’m teaching my sons. Let her be of quality, don’t sleep with women you wouldn’t have babies with, you’re tripping.”

“I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, ‘Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can,'” he added.

Although his son currently has children (or children on the way) with four different women, James looks forward to having relationships with all of them, as long as Nick has done his research first. “All I want to ask is ‘Son, have you asked all the right questions? And have you got the right answers? And have you put it in writing?’ Because if you’ve done that, then shoot, bring the grandkids over here, were they at?!”

The star is reportedly expecting a child with and model named Alyssa Scott and welcomed twin sons with Abby De La Rosa in June. He is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and welcomed his second child with Brittany Bell, a daughter born in December. She is also the mother of his 4-year-old son.