‘Just Get Married Already’: Fans Gush Over Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Date Night Photo

Love is in the air for socialite Jordyn Woods and her boo NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The two enjoyed a date night with Spotify, according to Woods’ Instagram caption Friday night.

“Date night with @spotify ✨ #houseofareandbe,” Woods captioned the post that garnered over 402,000 likes.

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns and model and socialite Jordyn Woods enjoy a date night. @JordynWoods/Instagram

Towns, 25, sported a tan baseball cap, grey jacket, white T-shirt and black jeans. Woods, 23, rocked a short curly bob, make-up with a peach lip color, and a black jumpsuit with cut-outs that showcased her neckline and midsection.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the adorable photo between the young lovers.

“Y’all look great together. ♥️✨✨🙌🏾.”

“I know they are definitely going to be married soon😇💓😍 May you receive all the love, peace, joy, and happiness of earth’s true riches💓.”

“Just get married already. You all are a match for sure 😍 , @JordynWoods.”

“Perfect match ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

“I don’t want you two rushing into marriage, butttttt you have to!! You guys are so happy with each other!! This is what you call pure love 💕 #WoodsgoestoTown 🥰.”

“🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ You deserve all the happiness, Jordyn. Your destiny is very BIG.”

This isn’t the first time that Towns and Woods had fans wishing they would go ahead and tie the knot. In February, the birthday month of Woods’ late father, John Woods, Towns decided to do something special for his girlfriend to help ease the pain during that difficult time.

“This is what I come home to. At this point, I don’t even know what to say,” said Woods in an Instagram Live. Towns’ “something special” was a plethora of gifts for Woods that consisted of Nike gear, roses, and more.

Woods also shared another gift that her boyfriend gave her. In a video, a man shows up at her door to read a poem about fatherhood. Woods looked filled with joy as she held onto balloons and a bouquet of yellow and white roses.

“Today, my dad would’ve been 61♥️ thank you for thinking of me always in the sweetest ways, @karltowns! Happy Birthday, Daddy 👼🏽,” Woods captioned the post.

Towns also lost a parent. His mother, Jacqueline Towns, passed away in April 2020 following complications from COVID-19. Several other Towns’ family members have also died from the virus, so Towns has an understanding of what his girlfriend has dealt with emotionally.

Despite cheating rumors, which both have denied, the two seem like a match made in heaven. Fans just might see Towns and Woods become man and wife in the future.