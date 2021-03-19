‘I Got the Baddest Girl In the Game’: Jordyn Woods and Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Shut Down Rumors of His Infidelity

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are debunking rumors that Towns has cheated on Woods.

On Thursday, March 18, gossip site Gossip Of The City broke the story that Towns was being unfaithful to Woods by posting Instagram messages between Towns and another woman. The screenshots of the exchange show Towns calling the mystery woman “babe” and offering to fly her out while Woods was away. GOTC also shared a photo of the woman with Towns commenting a green battery emoji under it, but the site protected her identity by blurring her name out.

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

As the screenshots made their rounds to other gossip sites and social media platforms, Woods caught wind of it and quickly responded on Twitter. She said, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it 😭 my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.” Continuing to plead his innocence, Towns said, “A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills.” Woods also tweeted, “He don’t even talk like that 😂😂😂.”

Alleged screenshots of Towns’ messages (Photo: @gossipofthecity/Instagram)

“I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character,” Woods said along with another tweet aimed at the person who started the rumor.

The 25-year-old basketball player let off another tweet of his own saying, “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

GOTC uploaded three more posts with photos from the page of a model named Camila Kendra and showed where Towns apparently liked her photos. But Kendra even denied the rumors by sharing a picture of the headlines in her IG story and writing “FAKE NEWS. NOT SURE WHY PEOPLE FIND IT AMUSING TO CREAT FAKE PAGES AND CREATE MESSAGES THAT NEVER HAPPENED.”

Camila Kendra, the model Towns allegedly cheated on Woods with. (Photo: camila.kendra/Instagram)

Towns apparently turned Thursday’s drama into fuel for the game that took place later that night against the Phoenix Suns. He scored a season-high 41 points and added ten rebounds, while his teammate Anthony Edwards scored 42 points. Those stat lines lifted the Timberwolves to a 123-119 victory.