‘Very Manipulative’: ‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Gets Called Out By Cast Members for Allegedly Posting Pictures with Black People to Not Appear Racist

Ramona Singer was accused of having ulterior motives by her “The Real Housewives of New York” co-star Sonja Morgan after the Sonja fashion line creator noticed that Singer was sharing more photos with her Black friends on her Instagram page so she wouldn’t appear racist.

Although it was unclear why Morgan is calling out Singer for her pics, many can assume it is stemming from the backlash Singer faced for referring to one of her employees as the help. Another suggestion could be the low tolerance of racism in today’s environment.

Ramona Singer (left) gets called out by her “The Real Housewives of New York” co-star and friend Sonja Morgan (right) for posting pictures with Black people as proof she is not racist. Photo:@ramonasinger/Instagram

On the June 15 episode of “RHONY,” Morgan claimed that Singer was being “manipulative” by sharing an image with Eboni K. Williams, the first black woman in the New York “Housewives” franchise while having just met her. The initial pic was shared last October.

The 57-year-old said, while hanging out with Williams alongside Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney, “She posted [Eboni K. Williams] on Instagram, which I found funny. I found it very manipulative because my girl Ramona is the master of manipulation.”

Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams. @ramonasinger/ Instagram

Morgan added, “She posted, ‘I’m always up for meeting new girls and she posted a picture of you. I would not post a picture with a new friend, ever. I don’t like it.”

When Williams asked Morgan why she took issue with the post, Lesseps jumped in and responded that Singer shared the “picture with an agenda.” McSweeney also added that the “Life on the Ramona Coaster” author had recently shared an image with motivational speaker Bershan Shaw, who is also black.

Having learned the information, Williams questioned the ladies as to whether they felt Singer was “posting pictures rapid-fire of Black women in her life to counter a narrative that she’s racist?” Each exclaimed “Yes.”

Following that response, Morgan went on to explain why Singer’s actions offended her. Morgan shared that she doesn’t like people who only support social causes to look good publicly. She said, “Don’t ride a cause to look good. I don’t like fake.” She added, “Shut the f— up unless you’re living it, feeling it and breathing it. I don’t like it, period.”

This isn’t the first time Singer found herself in the middle of controversy because of her actions. Last month, during an episode of “RHONY” Singer was hanging out with her “RHONY” castmates at her mansion when at one point she confused her employee’s names and blurted out the reason behind it was because “I get my help wrong.” Williams immediately took offense to Singer’s initial comment and called her out. She said, “Honey, nobody is the help.” Williams later shared during a confessional how that term was “derogatory and demeaning.”