Jordyn and Jodie Woods’ Selfie Left Fans Scratching Their Head as They Try to Figure Out Which Sister Is Which: ‘Could Pass for Twins’

Jordyn Woods‘ latest selfie with her 16-year-old sister Jodie Woods on Monday, June 14, had fans certain that they were seeing double after the model uploaded an image of the duo just lounging around the house. Although this isn’t the first time people have brought up how the sisters share indistinguishable features, the physical similarities in this particular photo are apparent.

In the snapshot captioned — two of three wise monkeys’ proverbs hear no evil, speak no evil emojis — Jodie is seen posing as she places her arm under her neck while Jordyn glares into the camera.

Jordyn Woods’ sister Jodie had fans claiming that the sisters share similar features after the model posted this selfie. Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

As the image started circulating on social media, many people pointed out how the sisters look alike. One follower even added how they couldn’t tell the duo apart.

“Copy and paste…. 2 beautiful black queens.. their parents stamped them.. could pass for twins..”

“This scares me me how much they look alike and are like 10 years apart!!!!”

“Their mother really had the same girl twice 😍.”

“If rinse and repeat were people 😍.”

“I genuinely cannot tell which one is Jordyn.”

While many people continue to mention Jodie and Jordyn’s similar physical features, other fans brought up how siblings with the same mother and father will most likely look the same. One wrote, “That’s normal when you have the same mom and dad lol why are ppl so shocked they look alike 😩.” Another said, “Why are y’all always shocked when siblings look alike 😒😂😂😂😌💜.”

Jordyn and Jodie’s parents are Elizabeth Woods, a brand and talent manager, and John Woods. John, who previously worked as a sound engineer for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” passed away in January 2017, weeks following his cancer diagnosis, according to Jordyn’s Instagram post that paid tribute to her father. In the upload, Jordyn said, “Last night, heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer, and by that time it was too late, I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real. Forever and Always.”