‘You Look So Amazing’: Ciara Shares That She’s Back to Her ‘Pre-Baby Weight’ Following the Birth of Her Youngest Son Win

Ciara revealed that she has officially lost the last ten pounds that stood between her and her pre-baby weight on June 15 by sharing an image flaunting her slim figure.

The singer, who wore a burnt orange leather two-piece ensemble, shared that she is down 39 pounds — the weight she gained stemming from her pregnancy with her youngest son Win Harrison Wilson — thanks to a diet program she consistently uses.

Ciara revealed that she is back to her pre-baby weight by posting a new photo of her slim figure following the birth of her youngest son Win Harrison Wilson last summer. @ciara/Instagram

The mother of three wrote while mentioning that the process of losing the final pounds took a mere five weeks, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds.”

Other factors contributing to Ciara’s weight loss included the 35-year-old’s rigorous workout regimen, which included working out with her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Rusell Wilson’s trainer Decker Davis. In their past workouts, the duo would do a combination of things, including cross-training, Tabata, plyometrics, strength training, and cardio.

As Ciara’s fans viewed her photo, many of them commended the singer for achieving her weight-loss goals while being an inspiration to others.

Ciara during her final months of pregnancy (L) and Ciara after losing her baby weight. Photos: @ciara/Instagram

“I know that’s right Ciara you look so amazing 💕.”

“We are proud of you too Ci! You’ve been putting in the work and it’s been paying off. Such an inspiration.”

“Get it, C!! This is amazing! The power you show is inspiring to say the least. Proud of you, mama. 🙌🏼.”

“Congratulations you look amaaaazing you are the definition of determination and success 😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

“You look beautiful @ciara congrats on your post pregnancy weight loss.”

Ciara’s isn’t a stranger to shedding unwanted baby weight following the birth of her children. The singer has three children Future Zahir, 7, Sienna Princess, 4, and 11-month-old Win Harrison. In 2018, the singer disclosed how she lost 50 pounds following her 65-pound weight gain after the birth of her daughter. Ciara credited hitting the gym multiple times a day.

In an interview with People magazine, she said, “I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again.”