‘I Love How Tamar Mended Her Relationship’: Adrienne Bailon Hints Possible Collaboration with Tamar Braxton

Adrienne Bailon captivated fans’ attention on June 12 after “The Real” co-host invited Tamar Braxton to be a part of her “Feels Like Home” concert series. “Feels Like Home” is a virtual worship experience Bailon and her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton, began hosting last year.

Bailon extended the invitation while on Instagram Live alongside Houghton after noticing a user ask if Braxton would be a part of it. The 37-year-old said, “Somebody just said are you inviting Tamar, and I’m like Tamar singing on a ‘Feels Like Home’ [concert], or worshipping would be absolutely amazing.”

Adrienne Bailon invites Tamar Braxton to her “Feels Like Home” concert series while on Instagram Live with her husband Israel Houghton. @sanfordjamal/Instagram

Although the exact timeline of the clip is unclear, the initial video was posted on Instagram by a user named Jamal Sanford with the caption, “@adriennebailon and @israelhoughton would love to collaboration with @tamarbraxton one of their virtual worship experience with Israel and New Breed. I’m here for it. Let’s make this happen. They closed their caption by adding that Braxton reposted their video on her Instagram story upon viewing it.

They said, “PS: Tamar just reposted this ig post and said she’s down to do the collaboration no matter where. She love them both.”

The mother of one’s repost about Bailon’s invitation read, “Don’t temp my tummy with the taste of nuts and honey. I’ll sing with y’all ANYWHERE I love y’all DOWN @adriennebailon @israelnewbreed.”

A short time later, Bailon responded by sharing Braxton’s comments. Bailon said as she reiterated her previous statements about wanting the “All the Way Home” vocalist to participate in the concert series, “I’ve always said your voice has all the oil on it! LOL Love you Tay. Let’s make it happen…xx.”

Once the women’s possible reunion and collaboration became apparent to the public from a repost by “The Shade Room” of the interactions, fans mentioned how they loved the fact that Braxton and Bailon have made up.

“I love how Tamar mended her relationship with the real girls and Kandi and the girls cause you can tell she was going through something and needed love, just in defensive mode. Love this!”

“I’m glad to see after the whole real show drama there still cool❤️.”

Adrienne Bailon hints at collaboration with Tamar Braxton after the “Love and War” singer shared a clip of Bailon inviting her to Bailon’s “Feels Like Home” concert series. @adriennebailon/Instagram

“The growth & maturity…”

“Forgive and forget ❤️.”

Bailon and Braxton’s past strained friendship stemmed from the “Angels and Demons” singer’s unexpected firing from “The Real” in 2016. Following her departure from the daytime television show, Braxton assumed that her co-hosts, including Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love, were somehow responsible for the firing. All four women denied the accusations.

Despite the controversy surrounding Braxton’s untimely exit from “The Real,” Bailon and Braxton were able to make amends and follow each other on social media.

Last month the former reality star opened up how Bailon’s tribute post to friend Tamera Mowry help repair Braxton’s relationship with the “Sister, Sister” star.

Braxton said during a May 27 interview with “Entertainment Tonight, “For a while, Tamera and I relationship has been so strained, we even stopped following each other on social media, and when I tell you it was really a moment that I captured of the two of them and it just really reminded me of old times, that was so beautiful and so magical. And I remember I used to be a part of that.”

She added, “And to be honest, I miss those girls. They were like my sisters. And so when I saw that moment, I just reacted out of what I saw, and it really did help rekindle Tamera and my relationship. I’m really so happy that I got a chance to talk to her and text with her and catch up with her, and I’m just so grateful that time heals all wounds. And we have a chance to really grow up and stay under construction and elevate to the next level of our lives.”