‘This Is Beautiful to See’: Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon Gush Over Each Other Following ‘The Real’ Feud and Fans Rejoice

“The Real” fans were elated on May 12 after it appeared the former co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry made amends as the two women communicated how much they missed each other underneath Adrienne Bailon‘s post. Bailon’s initial upload was an Instagram reel — a 15-second multi-clip video — of her and Mowry reuniting after not seeing her for a “whole year” following the mother of two’s departure from the daytime television show last summer.

Bailon –who also played James Taylor 1971’s hit song “You’ve Got a Friend” alongside a clip of the pair hugging– captioned the clip, “You’ve got a friend… forever. My #wcw @tameramowrytwo going from seeing you every day to not seeing you for a whole year. Wow… I missed your face! love you amiga. ”

Adrienne Bailon visits Tamera Mowry after not seeing her for a whole year following Mowry’s departure from “The Real” last summer. @adriennebailon/Instagram

Braxton commented three emojis: a broken heart, a pleading face, and a solid red heart upon viewing the post. Mowry replied, “hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss you,” alongside a sad face emoji. Hours after Mowry’s response, the “Love and War” songstress said, “I miss you too…&so much.” After their brief online interaction, Mowry followed Braxton on Instagram.

Braxton and her former co-hosts from “The Real” including Bailon, Mowry, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love, had a falling out in 2016 after Braxton was fired from the show. Following her departure, the “Let Me Know” singer accused the four women — including Love, who was accused of writing to the network against Braxton — of conspiring to engineer her exit. All women denied those claims over the years.

Since then, Braxton has followed Bailon and Mai on Instagram and continues to comment on their life events. Fans expressed how happy they were to see Mowry and Braxton attempting to patch things up because it was evident from past clips on the show and their former relationship off the air that the women cared about each other.

Fans rejoice over Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry expressing how much they missed each other in the comment section underneath Adrienne Bailon’s reunion post. @adriennebailon/Instagram

“That’s so sweet! Tamar really did love that show and her coworkers. I remember her and Adrienne was mad cool their chemistry got me into the show.”

“I love to see it ! 🧡 the issue was NEVER with Adrienne or Tamera she has always had love for them…”

“Can’t even be negative about this. This is beautiful to see‼️ Better positivity, than unnecessary negative & drawn out misunderstandings. ❤️👏🏽.”

“Tamar loved Adrienne and Tam so much! Glad to see them back on good terms!”

Earlier this year, Braxton claimed during her “Under Construction” podcast that We TV — a network she claimed that has been exploiting her and her pain for ratings — may have played a role in her getting fired from “The Real.”

She said while talking to guest Nene Leakes: “I heard that that network that I was working with at the time would not sign off and allowed me and them girls to fall out in public, almost ruined my whole career, my livelihood, everything that I’ve worked for, and never said one time, didn’t say, ‘OK, you’re the star of the network, we’re gonna have a meeting with you, we don’t want you to do the show no more.’”