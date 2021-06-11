Ray J Reveals Why He Made Princess Love Wait Six Months to Have Sex When They Were Dating

Ray J is opening the door to his and his wife Princess Love’s bedroom.

Ray J and comedian Lil Duval appeared as guests on the June 9 episode of “Respectfully Justin,” and just as they do on many of their episodes, they got into the nitty-gritty of relationships and sex.

In this image released on May 17, Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Justin LaBoy was in the process of asking his “Truth or Shot” questions and turned to ask Ray J if he “ever flew a girl out and she didn’t let you hit?” Ray, who is known to be animated with his responses sometimes, surprised the hosts with his response.

He said, “Before I was in my situation with my beautiful wife, I didn’t want to hit on the first night. I wanted to stretch it, just because it’s different.” Then, specifically, said he made Love wait approximately “six, seven months” to get intimate. The other men in the room revealed their shock by continuously repeating “six, seven months.” Ray J continued, “Until they can’t take it no more,” and said his reasoning is because “I want to get to know you.”

Then the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star went back to his player ways and clarified the situation. When asked by Lil Duval if he really waited six months, Ray J said, “No, she waited six months.”

Ray J and Love’s high and lows in their marriage have played out for multiple seasons on VH1’s “L&HH.” Last year they went through a rough patch when Love filed for divorce from Ray J after accusing him of infidelity and claiming he left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant.

Love eventually dismissed the divorce in July, but only two months later Ray J filed for divorce in September. Since that time, Ray J was seen smooching on other women, while Princess was seemingly spending time with her children and creating an OnlyFans. But by 2021 things started to look on the up and up for the couple. In February they dismissed the divorce a second time and have since moved from California to Miami together.

It may only be a matter of time before they announce that they are pregnant with their third child, as Love has been mentioning wanting one with him for months now.