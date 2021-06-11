Eva Marcille Addresses Controversial ‘Nappy Head’ Comment, Accuses Porsha Williams of a Similar Remark with No Backlash

Eva Marcille defended her past controversial remark “nappy head,” a term she used in the past to describe her former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars, on Wednesday, June 9, while gracing the cover of Hello Beautiful Magazine’s June 2021 “Confidence Issue.”

The model once uttered those words during season 12 of “RHOA” when talking to her former co-star Cynthia Bailey about Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. Marcille faced massive backlash in 2019 for using the derogatory term to describe a Black woman’s hair. In the interview, Marcille expressed why she felt she had the right to use that term.

Eva Marcille shared on June 9 that she graced the June 2021 Confidence Issue of Hello Beautiful magazine in which she talked about her latest projects and past ‘RHOA’ controversy. Photo:@evamarcille/Instagram

“Nappy head is something I say that I have and my daughter also has until we comb it out. I’m a Black woman and it is a colloquialism that we have used. You will not dictate, because your skin is a little darker than mine, what colloquialisms I can or cannot use.”

Marcille also expressed that her having attended a Historically Black College and University — Clark Atlanta University — having two brothers whose skin tones range from opposite ends of the spectrum and having two black parents should grant her the right to use the word.

The mother of three also questioned why her former ‘RHOA’ co-star Porsha Williams didn’t receive the same amount of flak when she called Kenya Moore “ashy” in season five following a heated argument. Marcille said she called Williams out because she felt the criticism she received from the “Dish Nation” co-host was hypocritical.

“[The criticism] specifically came from Porsha who had a big issue. ‘Why is you saying nappy head?’ And, ‘Bye ashy’ is okay?!”

She added, “You will not dictate my speech as a Black woman. You will not shun me or quiet me. I’m not mixed. I’m not biracial. I’m Black. I’m going to say what I want to say to my community and in my language. Period.”

Despite the negative backlash Marcille faced on the show, she remained an “RHOA” cast member until June 2020, when she announced her departure from the franchise after two seasons.

The same day the June 2021 issue was released, Marcille promoted the magazine publication by sharing the cover on her Instagram page with the caption, “She’s a cover girl!!!!! Thank you so much @hellobeautiful for having a little ole me as your cover girl for this June confidence issue. I appreciate how amazing your team has been and for the opportunity to Grace your cover. Check out the newest issue of @hellobeautiful and hear about all things @evamarcille especially my brand new show on @betplus All the Queens Men #ATQM.”