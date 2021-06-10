‘She’s Not Even Trying’: Tamar Braxton Leaves Fans ‘Weak’ with Her Rendition of SWV’s 1992 Hit Song

Tamar Braxton‘s cover of SWV’s 1992 classic “Weak” on Wednesday, June 9, left fans in awe of what they deemed was the singer’s immaculate talent. In the post, the unidentified camera person pans the camera to everyone in the room — including guest James Wright — as they sang along with Braxton.

The mother of one revealed in her caption that she hosted a Taco Tuesday night earlier this week, which included the initial clip of Braxton showcasing her vocals during karaoke. She wrote , while sharing the post in honor of National Best Friend Day on June 8, “Last night I had a taco Tuesday. We used to have the BEST taco Tuesday’s💔I thought about that and was in my feelings.. it felt good to feel.😫🤷🏽‍♀️….. I’m #underconstuction so I’m going to have a taco Tuesday EVERY Tuesday until I create new fun memories on purpose 🤸🏾‍♂️Anyway… #happynationalbestfriendday or #BBFN(best friends for now)💔😪 #stayunderconstruction🚧.”

Tamar Braxton’s rendition of SWV’s 1992 hit song “Weak” during her Taco Tuesday night post blows fans away. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

As the recording made its rounds on social media, a multitude of fans praised Braxton. A couple of people pointed out that the “Love and War” vocalist wasn’t even trying, but yet her delivery of that song was effortless.

“She’s not even trying 🔥🔥.”

“🔥🔥🔥 Tamar Thee Sanging Braxton!!!”

“Do not play with Tamar vocals!!!”

“It’s the fact that you just singing for play and sounding like that!!!! Lawd you’re talented.”

One Instagram user told Braxton they are anticipating her new music while telling the 44-year-old that she shut down karaoke. “Only you would shut down Karaoke like this! I’m soooo ready for some new music when you ready love ❤️.”

Last week, Braxton hinted she may have new music on the way by sharing her performance of “Love and War” at Nene Leakes’ The Linnethia Lounge grand opening weekend on May 29. Braxton, who uploaded the 26-second clip days later, wrote, “And 8 years later.. you sing it like came out yesterday… I’m so grateful to God 🙏🏼Thank Y’all for this weekend…now that we are outside just like @bet.. “we got you”😉😫🤣this new project is The Best Music EVER🍀❤️.”

Despite the initial hint, it is unclear if and when the singer will release any new music. Braxton’s last full-length studio album “Bluebird of Happiness” came out in 2017.