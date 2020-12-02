‘Show Em How It’s Done’: Nene Leakes Gives Fans a Peek Inside the Linnethia Lounge

Linnethia “Nene” Leakes‘ restaurant and lounge, The Linnethia Lounge, looks like it will be as fabulous and flamboyant as its namesake’s personality.

The 52-year-old television personality is moving on from her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” days and forward into new territory, including her upcoming restaurant launch. Leakes announced the business venture on Oct. 8, and now she has given fans a peek at the progress she and her team are making toward their grand opening.

“If you didn’t know, you soon will. The Linnethia Lounge coming soon @thelinnethialounge,” Leakes captioned the image of herself sitting pretty inside her new baby.

The lounge’s interior is decked out in purple walls and lighting, black leather studded couches, and customized bar tables, along with a stage, bar, and dance floor, which the entrepreneur showed off in a video on the restaurant’s social media page. “The progress! We still have a little ways to go but it’s coming along nicely right?” reads the video’s caption.

Located just outside of Atlanta in the city of Duluth, The Linnethia Lounge advertises itself as “The place to see & be seen!” and promises “valet, small bites, Sunday party brunch, industry nite Hookah, grown & sexy nite, and tv’s,” according to their Instagram page.

Fans loved the lounge’s luxe look and left encouraging words for Nene in her post’s comments.

“They can’t hold you down, Queen‼️” exclaimed a commenter. “You’ll ALWAYS get a bag‼️👑.”

“Show em how it’s done, Queen. Fk what the haters gotta say,” a second wrote.

“I can’t wait to stand on them couches. 🔥🤗,” joked a third fan.

“We live baby😍,” praised a fourth.

“Yesss now this is what i like to see when it comes to you NeNe congrats,” a fifth remarked.

Leakes has not revealed a grand opening date for The Linnethia Lounge at the time of this writing, but as she says in her video, they’re “gettin’ close!”