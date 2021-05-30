‘Still Thick’: Torrei Hart Shows Off Weight Loss, Fans Point Out Her Curves

Torrei Hart‘s curvy physique became the topic of conversation on May 26 after Hart disclosed to her fans that she was keeping her “thick” frame despite losing weight. In the past, Hart credited the secret to her weight loss journey to the Keto diet and working out. The regimen for Keto, also known as Ketogenic, consists of consuming more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates, which will involve cutting back on sugar, soda, pastries, and white bread.

The actress, who was wearing an all-white ensemble while posing in front of a yellow flower backdrop in Century City in Los Angeles, captioned the post, “Losing weight but I’m still thick 💛.” Many fans flooded Hart’s post with compliments over her “slim-thick” look.

Torrei Hart’s fans fawn over her weight loss as she uploads a new photo. @torreihart/Instagram

“This is so adorable 😍😍😍😍.”

“Looking beautiful always! Keep shining queen! ☀️😉.”

“Thick in all the right places.”

“We love to see it.. 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥your beautiful.”

“Slim thick 😍🔥😍.”

Torrei Hart’s alleged boo Darius McCrary sang praises over the mother of two’s latest look by commenting emoji underneath her post. @torreihart/Instagram

Among the hundreds of people who commented under Hart’s weight loss post, one of them included her alleged boo, former child star Darius McCrary. The “Family Matters” actor expressed how good the mother of two looked by using emojis, including two heart eyes, four fire flames, and a single winky kissy face.

The apparent couple fueled dating rumors back in April after Hart penned a loving message to McCrary, whom she called her partner. In the April 30 post, the 43-year-old wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner, friend, mentor, and get money buddy!!!! This is just the [email protected]”

McCrary added more flames to the rumors when he uploaded a video on his Instagram story that same day describing the importance of a significant other making their person feel special. He said while tagging Hart’s profile name, “Anybody that lie to you and tell you they don’t need to feel special, you know uh, question them. Because I’mma tell you it sure does feel good when people that you love, love you back. Thank you [for] the birthday love.”

Although neither party ever commented on the romance rumors, the blog site The Neighborhood Talk claimed that Hart and McCrary have been together for a couple of months after meeting on the set of their new film “Sebastian.”