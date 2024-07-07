‘I Wasn’t Ready to be Married’: Kevin Hart’s Ex-wife Torrei Hart Doubts She’ll Ever Get Married Again After Making Sacrifices for the Comedian During Their Marriage

Torrei Hart, ex-wife of fellow comedian Kevin Hart, said that if she had it to do over again she would not get married until she was in her 30s.

Now, in her 40s, the mom of two says in a resurfaced “The Culture Club Uncensored” interview with hosts Osei the Dark Secret and Claudia Jordan that she’s done sacrificing her time.

On the show, Torrei admits to marrying too young because she thought she would have a relationship like her parents.

Torrei Hart says she sacrificed her personal career for her ex-husband Kevin Hart and their two kids during marriage. (Photos by @torreihart/Instagram; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“My parents, they got married young. They’ve been married 50-something years. They’re still married, so in my mind, I was like, ‘Ohh, that’s me. I got to be like them,’” she said to Osei back in 2021.

“You know … I see I wasn’t ready to be married,” she continued.

Torrei and Kevin were college sweethearts who met at a sneaker shop, but in 2003, at the age 24, they got married.

Both have said during the early years they enjoyed the excitement of a marriage and supported each other’s careers. Torrei, an aspiring actress and comedian, started to sacrifice her career and stood by Kevin as he pursued his career in stand-up comedy and acting. At the time, things were in high swing for the young comedian as his career in Hollywood began to soar.

He booked roles in “Scary Movie 3” (2003) and “Soul Plane” (2004), moves that would propel his career.

Shortly after the movies started to come in, their family started to expand. Torrei became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Heaven Leigh Hart, born in 2005, and their son, Hendrix Hart, born in 2007. The family seemed happy.

However, as Kevin’s career flourished, rumors of infidelity began to surface. In interviews, Kevin has admitted to cheating on Torrei during their marriage. Oprah Daily reports that Kevin started dating his second wife Eniko Parrish Hart in 2009, which has since been confirmed by Torrei on social media and “Inside Edition.”

These issues caused strain and tension in their relationship, and by 2010 the couple had separated and were divorced by November 2011.

In 2024, it seems that much of the tension between the three has been set aside and the children, Eniko and Kevin have two more together, come together as a blended family.

When asked if she would get married again, the “Dark Matters” tour stand up said she didn’t know yet but has been proposed to twice since her split with the “Jumanji” actor.

“I got married young, so I feel like my 20s … I was robbed of my 20s and so I’m kind of living my life reversed,” she explained. “I’m doing a lot of things now that I wish I would have done when I was younger because I sacrificed for my ex-husband then I had kids. I sacrificed for my kids, so now is my time.”

“I just don’t see myself getting married anytime soon,” Torrei ended her part in the segment.

Last Laughs: Is Torrei Hart Snickering On Instagram At Cheated On Eniko? https://t.co/rv2BnkxlqY



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/86NNh7ZK8c — Bossip (@Bossip) December 31, 2019

Although she may not be looking to get married again, that hasn’t stopped the male gaze from looking her way. Recently, she attended a launch party for actor Miguel Núñez Jr.’s Man by Miguel shoe brand, and many lost their minds when she hit the red carpet.

Torrei wore Fashion Nova’s white one-shoulder “Show Me Off” dress, which made some people hop into her comment section.

Two of her male fans who seemed to be enticed wrote, “Idk how Kevin let this go lawwd” and “She single?”

The answer is yes, and at no point is she looking to tie the knot.