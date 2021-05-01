‘Wait Yall a Couple Couple?!’: Torrei Hart Ignites Dating Rumors After Sharing Loving Birthday Post to This Former Child Star

Torrei Hart fueled dating rumors on April 30 after the mother of two penned a loving message to her “partner,” “Family Matters” star Darius McCrary. In the post, Hart wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner, friend, mentor, and get money buddy!!!! This is just the [email protected]”

Throughout the day, the rumored couple shared clips of their outing with friends, including recordings of his birthday cake and a seafood platter with the caption that read “Let the #shenanigans begin.”

Torrei Hart fuels rumors she’s dating childhood star Darius McCrary as she writes him a loving message for his birthday. @torreihart/Instagram

McCrary then added more flames to the dating rumors by sharing a video describing the importance of feeling special in a relationship. He said while tagging Hart’s profile name, “Anybody that lie to you and tell you they don’t need to feel special, you know uh, question them. Because I’mma tell you it sure does feel good when people that you love, love you back. Thank you [for] the birthday love.”

Although the two parties have not commented on the recent reports, The Neighborhood Talk claimed that Hart and McCrary have been an item for a couple of months after meeting on the set of their new film “Sebastian.”

Many fans expressed how shocked they were when they responded to Hart’s post.

“Wait yall a couple couple?!!!”

“Well I’ll be dam if it ain’t Eddie Winslow 😂.”

“Wait…What…Wasn’t Expecting That.”

“Partner how?😮😍.”

“Say what now huh?”

Both Hart and McCrary have been in high-profile relationships in the past. Hart was formerly married to comedian Kevin Hart from 2003-2011, with whom she shares two children, daughter Heaven Hart, 16, and 13-year-old son Hendrix Hart.

As for McCrary, the actor has been married three times. He was previously married to actress Juliette Vann from 2005 to 2006. His second marriage to video vixen Karrine Steffans lasted for two years until the former couple finalized their divorce in 2011. McCrary married his third wife Tammy Brawner — with whom he shares a daughter — in 2014, and three years later in 2017 Brawner filed for divorce.