‘He Acting Like Vivica Now’: Diddy Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy After He Shares a Throwback Photo with His Ex Jennifer Lopez

Diddy‘s nostalgic moment via Instagram on May 27 left fans scratching their heads after the mogul shared a throwback paparazzi post of himself and one of his exes, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. What’s even more confusing was that Diddy gave no clear explanation of why he shared the image other than it being a throwback. He captioned the post, “#tbt,” which is an internet trend on social media platforms where users upload sentimental photographs.

Diddy and Lopez initially met on the set of the rapper’s 1997 music video for “Been Around the World” and began dating in 1999 while he was still with Kim Porter. The former couple ended their relationship in 2001 following alleged infidelities on Diddy’s part and his legal trouble at the time.

Diddy left fans confused on May 27 after the mogul shared a throwback photo of him and his ex Jennifer Lopez, who is allegedly back with her ex-fiancé actor Ben Affleck. @diddy/Instagram

The legal issues stemmed from a 1999 Manhattan nightclub triple shooting. The pair were later arrested and charged after fleeing the scene. Lopez’s weapon’s charge was eventually dropped, but Diddy went on trial in 2001 for bribery and gun possession. He was later acquitted of all charges the same year. Although they had a tumultuous relationship, Lopez and Diddy remained friendly over the years following their breakup.

Lopez, who recently ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez after four years together, is allegedly dating her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck were initially together in the early 2000s.

Following Diddy’s post, many fans called out the rapper for being messy. One Instagram user went as far as to compare him to Vivica A. Fox, who found herself in a similar predicament this week when she was reminiscing over her ex from the early 2000s, 50 Cent.

“😂😂😂😂 Now Sean…”

“The way this man just shot this shot. I mean, 🙇🏾 🙇🏾 🙇🏾.”

“He acting like Vivica now 😢.”

“Oh this is messy 😂😂.”

“This is petty. 😂😂😂😂.”

This isn’t the first time Diddy’s love life has made headlines. In March, the mogul seemingly flirted with “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada after she asked her followers a question about changing her hair color back to blond. Diddy responded while paying Lozada a compliment, “you can do it all.”

Although it is unclear if Diddy is seeing anyone exclusively, one thing for sure is he certainly made his shot to Lopez known in a big way.