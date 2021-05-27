‘Don’t Get Nervous!’: Vivica A. Fox Claps Back at Cuban Link’s Comment After the Actress Called 50 Cent the Love of Her Life

Vivica A. Fox responded directly to a remark from 50 Cent‘s current girlfriend Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines on Wednesday, May 26, after the aspiring lawyer seemingly shaded the actress following her revelation of 50 being the love of her life. Fox, who dated the rapper in 2003, opened up during a recent Vlad TV interview about their brief love affair and why it ended the following year. The interview was initially reposted on The Shade Room the same day when Haines commented “.. aww” with a single playing violin emoji and heart eyes.

Although it is unclear what Haines meant by her comment, it seems that the model was making fun of Fox’s statements. The violin emoji could be symbolic of the term “the world’s smallest violin,” which is a hypothetical instrument one plays when mocking being sympathetic for someone who is unnecessarily complaining or whining.

Vivica A. Fox responded to 50 Cent’s current girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines’s comment after the actress revealed that the rapper was the love of her life in a recent interview. Photo:@msvfox @_cuban_link/Instagram

Fox took to her Instagram Story to address Haines and her comment while mentioning how the interview clip didn’t show the “Queens with Cocktails” co-host complimenting the model. She said as 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P” played in the background, “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post three times on @theshaderoom. Now @_cuban_link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo Don’t get nervous! I’m good!” Fox wrapped up her story by tagging her friend and her “Dead End” co-star Ciarra Carter with: “Am I Lying” followed by a laughing emoji.

As Fox’s story made its rounds on social media, including The Shade Room, fans warned Haines that the actress is not one to mess with. One Instagram user even mentioned Fox’s hit movie “Two Can Play That Game,” a film about a career woman who plays a series of mind games to keep her man in line, as a prime example.

One social media user went as far as to ask what is Haines’ problem because that person felt the interview was just Fox talking about a past relationship and nothing else. “Cuban’s comment was Unnecessary because Vivica spoke on her relationship with 50 and why it ended. What’s her problem.”

Despite what fans deemed were unnecessary remarks toward Fox’s interview, the actress said nothing but nice things about her ex and claimed that she and 50 broke up because they went public too fast.

She said, “He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason why the relationship ended was because we went public way too fast, had way too many people in our business. If I was to have a chance to do it over it would be that we’d stay private a lot longer. But we got too many people in our business and you know that’s what killed the relationship. Unfortunately, because I really loved him.”