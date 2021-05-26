‘Besties Like Their Mommies’: Fans Fawn Over Ciara’s New Post with Daughter Sienna and Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka

Ciara‘s May 24 post of her daughter Sienna Wilson, 4, and Vanessa Bryant,‘s daughter Bianka Bryant, 4, hugging and holding hands during a trip to Disney World had fans commenting on how the toddlers’ relationship mirrored the bond between their mothers.

Although it’s unclear how long Vanessa and Ciara have known each other, their friendship, often described as a sisterhood, became apparent last year after the singer — as well as other friends, including La La Anthony and Monica– supported Vannesa following the deaths of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. They, alongside seven other people, including some of Gigi’s teammates, perished in a helicopter crash on the way to a basketball tournament.

Photo:@ciara @vanessabryant/Instagram

The “Level Up” vocalist, who captioned the upload of the two besties “Girls. Disney. @[email protected] #Love 💗💗,” also shared a video of herself and the girls on the carousel-style ride called Dumbo the Flying Elephant. In the clip, Ciara is seen slightly panning the camera left to right and giggling as Sienna shouts how she spots Vanessa’s two-year-old daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant.

Upon viewing the post, Vanessa expressed how cute the 4-year-olds were. She wrote, “So cute!!!!!!❤️😍.” Many fans reiterated the same sentiments as they flooded Ciara’s comments section. A couple mentioned how happy they were to see Vanessa and her daughters have a village of people support them after their tragic loss.

“I love their bond and the way you ALL have genuinely been there for Vanessa and the girls. You guys are true friends, who became family. “

(L-R): Sienna Wilson and Bianka Bryant Photo:@ciara/Instagram

Vanessa’s village has been by her side as she’s celebrated bittersweet moments, including Kobe Bryant’s induction into the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as Gigi’s birthday. Earlier this month, in honor of what would have been Gigi’s 15th birthday, Ciara found ways to pay homage to her by sharing a post of the Bryant family spending time with close family and friends as they commemorated Gigi’s special day.

The songstress captioned the upload while expressing how elated she was to see the Bryant family smile and laugh on a tough day, “No greater joy than seeing you and the girls smile and laugh today V @VanessaBryant [@NataliaBryant.] A beautiful celebration for the B-Day Princess Gigi! We celebrate you Forever & Always Mambacita #2 .”