‘So Loni Was Born Old?’: Loni Love’s Post of ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts as Kids Goes South After Fans Zoom In on Her Image; Tamar Braxton Responds

Loni Love’s throwback collage on May 20 of the original “The Real” co-hosts went left after fans noticed that Love didn’t have a childhood image alongside Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Tamar Braxton. The 49-year-old captioned the snapshot shared in honor of throwback Thursday, an internet trend where social media platform users upload nostalgic photographs. “#throwbackthursday OG Real… @tamarbraxton @adriennebailon @tameramowrytwo @thejeanniemai…”

Following Love’s initial upload, Mowry — who also commented four red hearts on Love’s post — shared the photo on her Instagram story, with the words “Love Y’all!” while also tagging the ladies. A short time later, Braxton reposted Mowry’s story along with a animation gif of a girl blowing kisses. Despite this brief virtual interaction between the three women, it is unclear if Love and Braxton have buried the hatchet after the singer left the show in 2016.

Loni Love’s OG “The Real” co-hosts throwback photo collage goes left after fans asked where her childhood image was. @comiclonilove/Instagram

Love’s post comes a week after Mowry and Braxton seemingly made amends on Instagram. The former co-hosts expressed how much they missed each other underneath Adrienne Bailon’s reunion upload with the “Sister, Sister” star. Many people bypassed the potential significance behind Love’s post because they couldn’t help but crack jokes about the comedian.

“So Loni was born old?”

“Where is your baby picture Loni.”

“Basically Loni is the Morgan Freeman of the group, she was born old is what its given😖.”

Tamar Braxton sends kisses to former “Real” co-hosts after she reposted Tamera Mowry’s story. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

“Copy Loni wasn’t a kid ever! 😂.”

Braxton had a falling-out with her former co-hosts from “The Real” following her departure. The “Love and War” songstress later accused the women, especially Love, of conspiring to engineer her exit. Love was accused of writing letters against Braxton. Love and the other ladies denied those allegations.

Last year during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Love disclosed how she got a “bad rap” for Braxton’s firing. The “Soul Plane” actress explained that because she and the other women weren’t allowed to address the rumors head-on, many people got to see one side of the story.

Love said, “I think I got a bad rap, and all the girls got a bad rap. But it was really mostly on me because we weren’t allowed to speak about it, and when you’re not allowed to speak about it, that means only one side of the story is out there”

She added, “Then what happens is perception from that one side becomes reality, and that’s what hurts. It’s so unfair, but people in the industry, they probably know, but outside people don’t, and that’s what is totally not fair.”