Lizzo Reveals She’s ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Breaking Down In Tears Over Feelings of Loneliness

After seeing Lizzo’s teary TikTok post where she admitted she was feeling a lot less than ‘good as hell,’ fans were concerned for the Grammy Award-winning artist’s mental health.

The “Truth Hurts” artist, who is known for being an open book on social media, broke down in a video she shared on the platform Saturday, May 8, regarding her current emotional state which she admitted wasn’t great just ahead of Mother’s Day. Although she didn’t go into specifics about the reason behind her sadness, the “Cuz I Love You” singer’s favorite aunt passed away around the same time last year, which may have caused some bittersweet feelings surrounding the holiday.

Lizzo worried fans after admitting she feels like a “burden on everyone.” Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?” she asked through tears. “It’s like ‘Yo, I’m already sad! Gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?’ “

“It’s crazy,” she continued. “Like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad? I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to. People do care about me. I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s all I want to feel but I don’t feel like that. Okay; this is embarrassing.”

Lizzo’s melancholy message both resonated with and worried fans, who encouraged her to do what she needed in order to look after her mental and emotional health.

“People be going through it behind close doors ❤️ sending you love”

“Oh Lizzo I feel that 🥺 I hope she’s ok”

“Depression is VERY real. A therapist helps guys. Go talk to someone.”

Lizzo updates fans after her tearful TikTok. Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has since shared that she’s “feeling much better” and gave fans a quick update on her health in her Instagram Stories the following day. “Yesterday was a very rough day mentally; actually the last few days…It was a hard time and I expressed it on my TikTok and I think that’s gone to Instagram now. I’m okay. I’m fine. I definitely prayed on it, took a bath, talked to my therapist, journaled, took care of myself and I’m doing way better.”

She went on to explain that while she has “beautiful friends” and “is loved,” her motivation for being open about her personal struggles is the hope that she’ll show others who are facing similar difficulties that they’re not alone.