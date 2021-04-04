Lizzo Blasts Critics Who Say Big Women Are Unhealthy: ‘What If This Is Just My Body?’

While Lizzo is currently chronicling her own journey toward a healthier lifestyle, she still took some time to relay a message of body positivity and acceptance on her social media.

In a recent TikTok video, the Grammy-winning artist calls out people who try to police the bodies of overweight women and automatically diagnose them as unhealthy.

Lizzo. (Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

“I just wanted to say, I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight,” Lizzo stated in the clip.

“I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don’t want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

“What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, ‘Oh, you have this,’ or ‘You might have this condition.’ No. What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body?” she asked.

“Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?”

Since bursting onto the scene with unabashed self-confidence, Lizzo has been on a one-woman crusade to encourage bigger women to love themselves and open up dialogue about how society treats overweight people.

But by late last year the star came under scrutiny when she started publicizing her new diet and exercise regime, and she was accused of promoting “diet culture.” Unperturbed, Lizzo posted an Instagram video in December directly addressing the criticism.

“Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else,” she said. “If you only knew the complexities your body possesses, you would be so proud of it. I’m so proud of you for making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be.

“I’ve spent so much time in this body, and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I’ve spent my hardest days trying to love me.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer and rapper put up another defiant TikTok last June, admonishing people who judged her body, relaying a strong impression of confidence and self-assurance.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body,” she continued. “Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”