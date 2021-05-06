‘Done Grew Up Before Our Eyes’: Phaedra Parks’ New Video with Younger Son Dylan Has Fans Shocked Over How Much He’s Aged Since ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks‘ younger son Dylan Nida, 7, had the reality star’s fans baffled by how much he’s grown after Parks uploaded a video of the two participating in Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap” challenge. The challenge includes the individual clapping and punching the air in three different spots while wrapping it up with the “Superman” dance Soulja Boy popularized over 14 years ago.

In the caption, Parks disclosed the only reason why the duo did the challenge was because of his upcoming birthday which is on May 8, and she wanted to give him “whatever he wants.” She said, “#shemakeitclapchallenege because it’s his #birthday week so he can have whatever he wants #taurus season #8here we come 🎂Side note: The #President is a one-take wonder no do-overs/no rehearsing/ do it and it’s done🤣🥴😂 #boymom.”

Phaedra Parks does “She Make It Clap” challenge with son Dylan as they commemorate his upcoming eighth birthday. Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

Upon viewing the recording, a multitude of fans brought up how quickly Nida has aged.

“Dang he’s gotten so BIG!! 😍”

“I suddenly feel 58292 years old😢 I remember when Mr. President was born.”

“Omggggg Phaedra, he is sooooo big & handsome 😍😍😍.”

“Omg Dylan done grew up before our eyes 😄.”

“Wow time has really flew by so handsome looking just like you 😍😍.”

While many people mentioned Nida’s growth, others brought up “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” One wrote how much they missed seeing the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” on the small screen. “Yesssss Phadrea!! 🔥🔥 Miss You On RHOA!!” An Instagram user pleaded in the comments section to bring Parks back to the show. “Bring Phaedra back NNNOOOWWWWWWWWWWWW‼️‼️‼️‼️”

Parks, alongside her family, starred in the hit Bravo series from seasons three through nine until she was fired in 2017 for spreading rumors about former castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanting to “drug and rape” Porsha Williams in their alleged sex dungeon.

Since her departure from the show, Parks has kept a relatively low profile until Bravo announced last month that the attorney would be making her long-awaited return to the network. The mother of two, alongside current and past Bravo celebrities, will be featured on a week-long special event called “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week.” Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen promoted the special by sharing a teaser of Parks, who is scheduled to appear on Thursday, May 6.

In the clip, Cohen asks Parks before the screen abruptly cuts off her response, “Phaedra, do you think there’s any possibility of you and Kandi ever making amends.”