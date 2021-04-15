‘It’s Been Long Overdue’: Phaedra Parks Is Returning to Bravo and Fans Can’t Keep Their Composure

Phaedra Parks is scheduled to make her long-awaited return to Bravo next month during a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The show’s host and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen announced the news on April 14 during an interview with People magazine. Cohen revealed that in the first week of May, Bravo will broadcast the special programming during the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week.”

Parks is set to appear on the late-night show on May 6, alongside fellow “Housewives” Jacqueline Laurita, Gretchen Rossi, Jill Zarin, Adriana de Moura, and Taylor Armstrong on an episode titled “Bravo Blasts from the Past: Real Housewives.” In the episode, the ladies will relive their past moments that made Bravo history and also update the fans on what they’ve been up to since leaving the franchise.

Phaedra Parks is scheduled to appear on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on May 6 during a special episode. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Many fans expressed their excitement following the news release.

“Yasss I’m here for this.”

“I’m definetly tuning in. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“I am so excited!!!!!”

“Yayyyyy!!! It’s been LONGGGG OVERDUE!”

“Yassssss come thru Phaedra we miss you.”

Parks was initially booted from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise in 2017 after spreading rumors about her former co-star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker’s sex life. Parks claimed the couple wanted to drug and sexually take advantage of Porsha Williams in their alleged sex dungeon.

Years following Parks’ departure from the show, the lawyer shared in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2019 that although she is happy living her life off-camera, that didn’t mean she would turn down an opportunity to be on television again. She said, “I know there’s lots of rumors swirling around about me returning to the ‘Housewives,’ but I haven’t had any discussions about returning. I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and, you know, I’m very happy right now.”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week” is set to begin on May 3 at 10 p.m on Bravo.