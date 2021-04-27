‘Are You Serious?’: Soulja Boy Hits Back at Critic of His Game Console as His Popular TikTok Song Goes No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. Chart

Soulja Boy (also nicknamed Big Draco) addressed his hater who heavily criticized the rapper’s newly released TRDR pocket game console on April 26 while livestreaming on Twitch. Soulja, who refused to reveal the identity of the person who called him an “idiot,” said on mark 8:06, “You’re not gonna like every product of course, but there’s certain words you don’t say.”

The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper went on to say he felt that particular person was insulting his “intelligence” because of the problems they experienced from his video game console. “Your opinion of my intelligence, you think I’m an idiot because of what, because I had a problem with the first release of my console, so I’m an idiot. Are you serious?”

Soulja Boy claps back at a disgruntled customer who called him an idiot because they were experiencing “issues” with their video game console made by Soulja’s company. (Photo: @2cool2blog/YouTube screenshot)

Soulja, who was obviously offended by the term “idiot,” then listed the many accomplishments he has achieved since he was 16 years old, which included earning a Grammy nomination for his first chart-topping single “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”

“I’m worth $31 million dollars, but I’m an idiot. I released the No. 1 hit single at the age of 16 and made over a million dollars, but I’m an idiot. I made seven million dollars in one year at the age of 18 and went on the Forbes list, but I’m an idiot.”

He added, “I’ve been relevant for the last 15 years and every artist that came out when I came out fell off but, I’m an idiot. I’ve closed multiple multi-million dollar deals throughout my career, but I’m an idiot. I’ve been nominated for a Grammy, but I’m an idiot. My first album went platinum, but I’m an idiot. I was on YouTube before you to even make that video to call me an idiot, but I’m an idiot.”

Soulja finished his rant by calling himself a “genius” and stated that he wouldn’t give this particular person “clout,” because he felt that was their ultimate goal when they called him out of his name.

Soulja’s TRDR handheld game console was initially released to the public on April 9. The rapper made the announcement on his Instagram page by offering a discount code. He wrote, “It took a while but we did it! I’m proud to announce the new @souljaboygame handheld console is here! 🔥🍾🙏🏾🎉🥺🎮 .” The TRDR Pocket features include numerous games. This isn’t the rapper’s first game console released under his SouljaBoyGame brand. Soulja’s previous models included Retro SouljaBoy Mini and SouljaGame Fuze which came out in 2018 but were later pulled from online store because of alleged legal action from one of the game’s publishers.

This week’s rant comes days after Billboard announced Soulja’s latest single and viral TikTok song “She Make It Clap” went No. 1 on the Top Triller U.S chart and simultaneously debuted at No. 4 on the Top Triller Global. The song has also earned 1.6 million U.S. streams on music platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

Many fans shared their reaction to the post and defended his name.

“One thing about it.. he’s not an idiot.”

“He wants some respect on his name. I can’t even hate.”

“He hit y’all with them facts though. He’s definitely not an idiot when it comes to making money.”

“You betta run your resume 😂😂.”

“Put some respect on draco name.”

The praise from Soulja’s fans came weeks after one of his music peers came to the rapper’s defense in terms of his legacy. Bow Wow used an interview last month with “Hollywood Unlocked UNCENSORED” host Jason Lee to state that Soulja isn’t receiving the credit he deserves, especially for the mainstream success he achieved with his 2007 hit “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy).”

The Ohio native said, “Soulja changed the game of hip-hop from a viral level, from social media to YouTube.I was trying to keep pace with the new wave of how we put out our music, how we put out our music videos. He started that. He got that.”

Bow Wow added that as the years progressed Soulja was able to shift and help create a blueprint for other artists, “Everyone’s doing vlogs; everyone’s trying to go viral. Soulja created that lane. He was the first big digital Internet sensation.”